DSCC Announces Agenda for the AR/VR Display Summit

Fremont, CA, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading display market research firm, DSCC, a Counterpoint Research company, has released the full agenda for its AR/VR Display Summit taking place in Fremont, California on October 1st, 2024. The conference will include 16 speakers from companies across the value chain. Sponsored by Applied Materials, OptoFidelity and Qualcomm, this event will be a unique opportunity to meet and network with AR/VR industry leaders.



The AR/VR Display Summit will be followed by the Display 360 Summit the following day, also hosted by DSCC. A special bundle that includes both days is available for a discounted price. To register, visit the DSCC website.

AR/VR Display Summit

October 1 at Fremont Marriott Silicon Valley

8:00 – Registration and Coffee

8:20 – Welcome and Introduction

8:30 – Keynote Presentation

Qualcomm

Keynote Speaker TBD, XR & Spatial Computing

9:00 – Market and Industry Trends

Dr. Guillaume Chansin, Director of Display Research, DSCC

Ajit Ninan, Senior Director AR/VR Display & Optics, Meta

Flora Tang, Senior Analyst, Counterpoint Research



10:40 – Display Requirements for AR/VR

Murat Deveci, Director of Business Development and Global Sales, OptoFidelity

Fenfei Liu, Director of Product Marketing XR, Goertek

11:25 – Micro OLED Manufacturing and Testing

Bruce Elliot, General Manager of N. America, Sidtek Co. LTD

Kevin Lange, Technical Sales Engineer, Instrument Systems GmbH

13:30 –Optics for AR Smart Glasses

Satoshi Shiraga, CEO, Cellid

Alastair Grant, SVP Optical Engineering, DigiLens

Erin McDowell, Chief Revenue Officer, FlexEnable



15:10 – Holographic and Laser Displays

Mike Noonen, CEO , Swave Photonics

Dr. Louahab Noui, Principal Optical Architect, TriLite

16:10 MicroLED

Dr. Chen Chen, CEO and Co-Founder, Saphlux

Michelle Chen, CTO, Q-Pixel

Jay Fraser, VP of Business Development. Mojo Vision



The agenda for the conference has been curated to cover a range of topics, including OLED on Silicon (Micro OLED), laser-based light engines, pixelated dimming, MicroLED, quantum dot color conversion and waveguide optics. Analysts from DSCC and Counterpoint Research will also present key findings from their AR/VR related and other display reports.

The AR/VR Display Summit is aimed at professionals in the industry and will offer many opportunities for networking during the lunch, coffee breaks and evening reception. Companies across the supply chain are expected to attend, including display manufacturers, OEM/ODM, equipment and component suppliers.

On October 2, the Display 360 Summit will cover the key market segments of the display industry, with insights on what lies ahead in 2025. Each session will be led by an analyst and will include invited speakers from leading companies in their field. In a parallel track, the AI 360 Summit will cover how AI is impacting the tech landscape, from semiconductors, devices and cloud infra through to the applications supporting and driving change.

