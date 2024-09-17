VoIP-Pal Files Motion for Reconsideration in the Mobile Gateway Patent Cases

WACO, Texas, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VoIP-Pal, Inc. (OTCQB: VPLM), a leading innovator in internet communications technology, today announced that it has filed a motion for reconsideration in two major patent infringement cases: VoIP-Pal.com, Inc. v. Verizon Communications, Inc., et al., Case No. 6:21-cv-672-ADA, and VoIP-Pal.com, Inc. v. T-Mobile USA, Inc., Case No. 6:21-cv-674-ADA. The cases are pending in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas, Waco Division.



The motion seeks a reconsideration of the court’s final judgment of noninfringement. VoIP-Pal remains committed to defending its intellectual property rights and believes that the reconsideration motion will allow for a thorough evaluation of the key legal and technical issues at the heart of these cases.

“We continue to stand behind the strength and validity of our Mobile Gateway patents,” said Emil Malak, CEO of VoIP-Pal. “This motion for reconsideration is an important step in ensuring that our innovative technologies are properly protected. We continue to work through the legal process to safeguard our technology and ensure fair recognition of their contributions to the industry. Patience is a virtue.”

About VoIP-Pal.com Inc.

VoIP-Pal.Com, Inc. (“VoIP-Pal”) is a publicly traded corporation (OTCQB: VPLM) headquartered in Waco, TX. The Company owns a portfolio of patents relating to Voice-over-Internet Protocol (“VoIP”) technology that it is currently looking to monetize.

Any forecast of future financial performance is a “forward looking statement” under securities laws. Such statements are included to allow potential investors the opportunity to understand management’s beliefs and opinions with respect to the future so that they may use such beliefs and opinions as one factor among many in evaluating an investment. While the Company believes in the circumstances that legal action is needed to monetize its patents, patent litigation involves various risks and uncertainties that could affect its ability to monetize the patents. We recognize that it is impossible to predict the specific outcomes of litigation.