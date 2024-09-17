New Horizons: Volcon Signs Distribution Agreement in Japan, Introducing the Brat Café Racer Configuration

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Volcon Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN), ("Volcon" or the "Company"), the first all-electric, off-road powersports company, is pleased to announce a new distribution agreement with a prominent Japanese vehicle distributor. This relationship will see the introduction of Volcon’s popular Brat electric bike with unique café racer options.



The Brat is expected to be available for sale just in time for the 2024 holiday season after its certification with the Japanese government. Volcon recognizes that Pista Enterprises, G.K. is a well-established distributor with extensive experience in the automotive industry. “Volcon’s selection of Pista Enterprises provides a strategic advantage for introducing Volcon’s vehicles to Japan’s rapidly evolving market,” said Paul Capodanno, CEO of Pista Enterprises.

“We are thrilled to bring the Brat to Japan, especially with the new café racer styling,” said John Kim, CEO of Volcon. “This collaboration marks a major milestone in our expansion, and we look forward to seeing the response from customers in one of the world’s most forward-thinking markets for electric vehicles.”

The Brat, a versatile and stylish electric bike, has gained significant popularity for its performance, sustainability, and unique design. The café racer configuration will offer Japanese consumers a blend of vintage aesthetics and modern technology, making it an ideal fit for urban commuters and adventure-seekers alike.

For inquiries, please contact investors@volcon.com.

About Volcon

Based in the Austin, Texas area, Volcon was founded as the first all-electric power sports company producing high-quality and sustainable electric vehicles for the outdoor community. Volcon electric vehicles are the future of off-roading, not only because of their environmental benefits but also because of their near-silent operation, which allows for a more immersive outdoor experience.

Volcon's vehicle roadmap includes both motorcycles and UTVs. Its first product, the innovative Grunt, began shipping to customers in late 2021 and combines a fat-tired physique with high-torque electric power and a near-silent drive train. The Volcon Grunt EVO, an evolution of the original Grunt with a belt drive, an improved suspension, and seat, began shipping to customers in October 2023. The Brat is Volcon's first foray into the wildly popular eBike market for both on-road and off-road riding and is currently being delivered to dealers across North America. Volcon debuted the Stag in July 2022 and entered the rapidly expanding UTV market and shipped its first production unit in February 2024. The Stag empowers the driver to explore the outdoors in a new and unique way that gas-powered UTVs cannot. The Stag offers the same thrilling performance of a standard UTV without the noise (or pollution), allowing the driver to explore the outdoors with all their senses.

Volcon Contacts

For Media: media@volcon.com

For Dealers: dealers@volcon.com

For Investors: investors@volcon.com

For Marketing: marketing@volcon.com

For more information on Volcon or to learn more about its complete motorcycle and side-by-side line-up, visit: www.volcon.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, whether the Brat can or will meet the certification requirements with the Japanese government. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including "believes," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "plans," "projects," "intends," "potential," "may," "could," "might," "will," "should," "approximately" or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of its date. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. More detailed information about the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company is contained under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov.

SOURCE: Volcon, Inc.