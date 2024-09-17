Stellantis Pro One Inaugurates Global Commercial Vehicles Hub at Mirafiori Automotive Park 2030 in Turin, Italy

Stellantis’ global commercial vehicles hub symbolizes the Company’s commitment to business customers





New hub harmonizes the strategy of the commercial vehicles business, consolidates competencies and cross-brand functions and coordinates competence centers around the world





Stellantis Pro One’s commercial vehicles business accounts for one-third of Stellantis’ total Net revenue





TURIN, September 17, 2024 – Stellantis Pro One celebrated a major milestone today, inaugurating its new global commercial vehicles hub at the Mirafiori Automotive Park 2030 in Turin, Italy. The hub brings together all functions that align the strategy and guidelines of the business unit to increase efficiency and speed in decision-making.

The new hub, made of more than 80 experts, will integrate multiple cross-brand functions including engineering, marketing, product development, sales, logistics, communication, finance, human resources, purchasing, recreational vehicles, manufacturing and other customer-focused activities. Also, it will act as a “steering center” for all employees involved in the global commercial vehicle business. These teams will coordinate with competence centers and production facilities worldwide, supporting Stellantis Pro One’s mission to strengthen its global leadership in commercial vehicles.

“The Stellantis Pro One global commercial vehicles hub is all about taking the best of our dedicated teams, based across our regions, to achieve our ambition on a very profitable segment that represents one-third of our revenues,” said Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares. “The decision to set this hub in Mirafiori is another testament to our deep commitment to Italy.”

This year, Stellantis Pro One marked other significant milestones:

In the first half of 2024, Stellantis Pro One secured the top position in three regions: Europe 30, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. These impressive results highlight Stellantis Pro One’s strong global market presence with six brands, which will enable the achievement of Stellantis’ Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan with the commercial vehicles business accounting for one-third of Stellantis Net revenues, plus delivering €5 billion in connected services revenue as a 360-degree preferred business partner.

Stellantis Pro One also renewed its entire van lineup, launching 12 new models simultaneously from Citroën, FIAT Professional, Opel, Peugeot and Vauxhall across all segments with second-generation electrification (battery-electric and fuel cell-electric vehicles) and full connectivity for vans and pickups. The product offensive continues with the new Ram ProMaster EV Delivery van in North America and the New Fiat Titano, a 1-ton pickup in South America. The commercial vehicles business also strengthened the offer of low-impact vehicles by introducing innovative solutions such as hydrogen.

Working closely with its customers to meet diverse transformation and customization requests, Stellantis Pro One recently introduced “Stellantis CustomFit”, a new conversion and customization program, which guarantees the highest standards of quality, safety and seamless integration between technological features of the base model vehicle and the specific modifications requested by the client. These in-house transformations are complemented by solutions developed in collaboration with a global network of over 400 certified partners. This strengthens the ever-growing range of products, from tipper vans to optimized cargo space vans and recreational vehicles, all designed specifically to meet the needs of private customers, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and large fleets.

With the launch of the new “Stellantis CustomFit” program, the expansion of its hydrogen fuel cell vehicle production capacity, and the renewal of its entire range of compact, medium, and large vans (12 vehicles in total), Stellantis Pro One’s global offensive is moving forward at a rapid pace.

# # #

About Stellantis Pro One

Stellantis Pro One is dedicated to leading the global commercial vehicle market with the most efficient portfolio of products, 20,000 dedicated touchpoints and competitive services, bringing exceptional solutions from the Citroën, FIAT Professional, Opel, Peugeot, Ram and Vauxhall brands to professional customers. One of seven accretive businesses in the Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan, Stellantis Pro One targets a doubling of revenues, a 40% electric vehicle mix with battery, hydrogen fuel-cell and range-extending propulsion technologies, over-the-air update capabilities for each new vehicle from 2026, a suite of connected services dedicated to improving business customer efficiency, and innovative autonomous solutions. As such, Stellantis Pro One will strongly contribute to achievement of the Dare Forward 2030 objectives to reach a 100% passenger car BEV sales mix in Europe and 50% passenger car and light-duty truck BEV sales mix in the United States by 2030. Stellantis Pro One is fully part of the company ambition to become a carbon net zero corporation by 2038, all scopes included, with single-digit percentage compensation of remaining emissions.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE: STLA / Euronext Milan: STLAM / Euronext Paris: STLAP) is one of the world’s leading automakers aiming to provide clean, safe and affordable freedom of mobility to all. It’s best known for its unique portfolio of iconic and innovative brands including Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS Automobiles, FIAT, Jeep ® , Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, Vauxhall, Free2move and Leasys. Stellantis is executing its Dare Forward 2030, a bold strategic plan that paves the way to achieve the ambitious target of becoming a carbon net zero mobility tech company by 2038, with single-digit percentage compensation of the remaining emissions, while creating added value for all stakeholders. For more information, visit www.stellantis.com.

@Stellantis Stellantis Stellantis Stellantis



For more information, contact:



Fernão SILVEIRA +31 6 43 25 43 41 – fernao.silveira@stellantis.com



Alessandro NARDIZZI +39 338 62 39 046 – alessandro.nardizzi@stellantis.com







communications@stellantis.com

www.stellantis.com

Attachment