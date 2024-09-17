North America B2B Trends (E-Commerce, Payments & Marketplaces) 2024, with Coverage of Global Sources, eWorldTrade, SeeBiz, Amazon Business, Thomas For Industry, Alibaba and Thomasnet

Dublin, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "B2B Trends in North America, 2024: E-Commerce, Payments & Marketplaces" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In the U.S., B2B E-Commerce sales hit just under EUR 2 trillion in 2023.

This report provides a thorough analysis of B2B E-Commerce, B2B payments, and B2B ECommerce marketplaces in North America. The comprehensive study explores significant growth trends in the B2B E-Commerce sector, shifting preferences in B2B payments, and the expanding influence of digital marketplaces across the region.

U.S. B2B E-Commerce: Surge in Digital Transactions and Market Expansion

The U.S. B2B E-Commerce market is experiencing significant growth, with sales approaching EUR 2 trillion in 2023, more than double the 2019 level.

The Evolution of B2B Payments: Shifting Preferences and Digital Adoption

B2B payment methods are evolving, with Automated Clearing House (ACH) payments expected to dominate, surpassing EUR 16 trillion in 2024.

B2B Marketplaces: Current Trends and Future Projections

U.S. B2B marketplaces are expanding rapidly, driven by AI and digital shifts. Amazon Business is a major player, with platforms like Alibaba, Global Sources, Thomasnet, and eWorldTrade contributing to this growth.

Key Questions Answered

What is the projected value of ACH B2B payment transactions in the U.S. for 2024?

What was the most significant pain point for North American companies using B2B marketplaces?

Which marketplace dominates the U.S. B2B E-Commerce landscape in 2023?

What share of North American companies experienced delays in B2B purchases due to budgetary constraints and price?

What was the estimated value of Amazon Business product sales in the U.S. in 2023?

Company Coverage:

Global Sources

eWorldTrade

SeeBiz

Amazon Business

Thomas For Industry

Alibaba

Thomasnet

Key Topics Covered:

1. Key Takeaways

2. Management Summary

3. North America

3.1. B2B E-Commerce Market Trends

3.1.1. Regional

B2B E-Commerce GMV Compound Annual Growth Rate, in % of CAGR, 2018-2022 & 2022-2026f

3.1.2. U.S.

B2B E-Commerce Sales Value, in USD trillion, & in % of Y-o-Y Change, in %, 2019-2023

Share of B2B E-Commerce Sales Making Up Total Electronic Sales, in % of Total Electronic Sales, 2019-2023

Share of B2B E-Commerce Sales Making Up Total B2B Sales, in % of Total B2B Sales, 2019-2023

Share of B2B Buyers Who Would Switch Suppliers If Another B2B Web Store Offered a Better Experience, in %, 2023

3.2. B2B Payment Insights & Trends 3.2.1. U.S.

Breakdown of B2B Payment Transaction Value, by Payment Method, in USD trillion, 2018-2022e

Breakdown of B2B Payment Transaction Value, by Transaction Method, in % of Total B2B Transaction Value, 2019 & 2024f

B2B Card Payment Transaction Value, in USD trillion, & in % of Y-o-Y Change, in %, 2019-2024f

ACH B2B Payment Transaction Value, in USD trillion, & in % of Y-o-Y Change, in %, 2019-2024f

Check And Cash B2B Payment Transaction Value, in USD trillion, & in % of Y-o-Y Change, in %, 2019-2024f

Share of Digital Making Up Total B2B Transactions, in %, 2025f

Share of B2B Payments That Experience Errors, in %, 2023e

Share of B2B Invoices That Are Paid Late, in %, 2023e

3.3. B2B E-Commerce Marketplaces

3.3.1. Regional

Breakdown of B2B Purchases Made on B2B Marketplaces, by Share, in %, 2023e

Breakdown of B2B Purchases Made on B2B Marketplaces in the Next 12 Months, by Share, in %, 2023e

Breakdown of Preferences For Purchases Through B2B Marketplaces Over Traditional Purchasing Arrangements, in %, 2023e

B2B Marketplaces Used to Find And Purchase Supplies, in % of Companies, 2023e

Breakdown of Supplier Number Used by Companies, in %, 2023e

Experienced B2B Marketplace Features, in % of Companies, 2023e

Top Pain Points Experienced on B2B Marketplaces, in % of Companies, 2023e

Most Significant Benefits Realized From Purchasing Through B2B Marketplaces, in % of Companies, 2023e

Least Significant Benefits Realized From Purchasing Through B2B Marketplaces, in % of Companies, 2023e

3.3.2. U.S.

B2B E-Commerce Marketplaces Market Overview, August 2024

B2B E-Commerce Site Sales, in USD trillion, 2022e-2026f

Share of B2B E-Commerce Site Sales Making Up Total B2B Electronic Sales, in % of Total B2B Electronic Sales, 2022e-2026f

B2B E-Commerce Marketplace Sales Value, in USD billion, & in % of Y-o-Y Change, in %, 2020-2023

Share of B2B E-Commerce Marketplace Sales Making Up Total Electronic Sales, in % of Total Electronic Sales, 2020-2023

Share of B2B E-Commerce Marketplace Sales Making Up Total B2B Sales, in % of Total B2B Sales, 2019-2023

B2B Sales Origin, by Sales Value, in USD trillion, 2023e

Breakdown of B2B Product Sales, by Channel, in %, 2023e

Share of B2B E-Commerce Making Up Total B2B Sales, in %, 2021 & 2027f

Share of Companies That Sell Through Third-Party Marketplaces Like Amazon, in %, December 2022

Amazon Business Product Sales Value, in USD billion, 2022 & 2023e

Electronic Purchasing Options In Which B2B Buyers Participate, in % of B2B Buyers, 2023e

Breakdown of Total B2B Spending of Companies Done Via Amazon Business, in %, 2023e

Share of B2B Buyer That Do More Than a Quarter of Their Purchases On Amazon Business, in %, 2023e

Share of B2B Buyers That Do More Than Half of Their Purchasing On Amazon Business, in %, 2023e

Share of B2B Buyers That Do Not Buy Anything On Amazon Business, in %, 2023e

Share of B2B Buyers That Buy On Other B2B Marketplaces Than Amazon Business, in %, 2023e

Overview of Selected B2B Marketplaces, April 2024

Critical Features of Selected B2B Marketplaces, April 2024

