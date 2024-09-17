Canadian Scientist Franco Cavaleri Expands Biomedical Research into Cancer Studies through International Collaboration with Indian University

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acclaimed biomedical researcher and bestselling author Franco Cavaleri, known for his contributions to natural medicine and health innovation, has entered a groundbreaking phase of his career with a focus on international collaboration, including cancer research. This expansion represents a major step forward for Cavaleri, whose latest partnership with a university in West Bengal, India, is set to drive cutting-edge biomedical and cancer research while also opening new opportunities for aspiring post-doctoral scholars.



Cavaleri, also a former IFBB Mr. North America Bodybuilding champion in the nineties, first rose to prominence for his pioneering work in inflammatory disease and natural health solutions, has long been committed to pushing the boundaries of science and medicine. His recent collaboration with Professor Ritam Chatterjee of Cooch Behar Panchanan Barma University (CBPBU), India, marks the next step in a career defined by innovation, resilience, and the pursuit of life-changing health solutions. Professor Chatterjee, the recent recipient of the prestigious 2024 ZSK Research Excellence Award, has been recognized for his outstanding achievements in cancer stem cell research, providing new hope in the battle against this devastating disease.

Together, Cavaleri and Chatterjee will synergize their efforts to explore new cancer treatment strategies and investigate other biomedical applications. Cavaleri’s work has evolved over the last 20 years to focus on enhancing the potency and selectivity of natural medicines, aiming to target diseases with greater precision and reliability. His recent drug development and cancer treatment strategies, which he has published, will be put to the test in this collaboration, leveraging Professor Chatterjee’s groundbreaking discoveries in cancer stem cell research. The partnership brings Cooch Behar Panchanan Barma University into a new era of cancer research in collaboration with Biologic Pharmamedical Research, under the leadership of these two renowned experts.

A New Chapter in International Collaboration

This international partnership not only focuses on advancing cancer research but also serves as a platform for fostering global academic relationships. In collaboration with CBPBU, Biologic Pharmamedical Research and Manufacturing, where Cavaleri serves as a key leader, is creating opportunities for Indian post-doctoral scholars to gain valuable experience in North American research environments. Scholars from India will have the chance to work directly in Biologic’s state-of-the-art research laboratory in Vancouver, Canada, and potentially secure placements in other North American academic institutions.

“As we move forward in our cancer research, the ability to collaborate internationally has never been more crucial,” said Cavaleri. “Partnering with Indian scholars and working alongside Professor Chatterjee opens doors to a wealth of new ideas and perspectives that will accelerate our research and create opportunities for the next generation of healthcare professionals. This partnership exemplifies the power of international collaboration in driving real change in global health.”

Advancing Biologic’s Mission: Empowering the Next Generation of Healthcare Innovators

The collaboration with CBPBU is a critical component of Biologic’s ongoing mission to advance international academic programs. By serving as a conduit for Indian scholars, Biologic is offering these individuals a chance to expand their academic and commercial experience, ultimately empowering them to contribute meaningfully to the future of global healthcare systems.

“Our goal is not only to advance research but to equip aspiring researchers with the tools and experience they need to thrive in the global health landscape,” Cavaleri continued. “We are committed to fostering the next generation of healthcare innovators, and this partnership is a significant part of that commitment.”

The Road Ahead: Breaking New Ground in Cancer Research

Franco Cavaleri’s journey has been defined by his relentless pursuit of knowledge, from his earlier discoveries in the natural health sector to his ongoing focus on pharmacology and medical innovation. After significant success as an entrepreneur in alternative medicines in the natural health space, Franco returned to academia to further his studies at the University of British Columbia’s Faculty of Medicine / Experimental Medicine program. During his doctoral journey, Cavaleri faced numerous bureaucratic and systemic challenges due to his simultaneous involvement in both commercialized health care and academic research, but he remained steadfast in his mission to improve human health.

Now, with the combined expertise of Professor Chatterjee and his pioneering research on cancer stem cells, the partnership with CBPBU builds on Cavaleri’s legacy of overcoming obstacles and pushing for progress. The cancer research initiated by this collaboration aims to uncover new therapeutic avenues and strategies for battling the disease, with Cavaleri’s unique blend of expertise in both natural and conventional medicine leading the way.

“Two key experiences in my academic journey have driven this current initiative. First, the lack of support—and often active resistance—against innovation that challenges conventional thinking. Medical researchers and aspiring students are often confined to a rigid framework that stifles the spontaneous evolution of ideas, forcing compliance to a predefined narrative,” said Cavaleri. “This limits creativity, innovation, and intellectual curiosity, leading to a community of researchers who follow directions rather than pursuing knowledge and discovery through intellect and curiosity.

“Second, there is a troubling phenomenon in Canada where academic institutions continue to graduate large numbers of PhD students, despite a shortage of jobs and opportunities for post-docs. This results in high demand with limited opportunities and lower wages, despite the institutions’ resources to create more jobs. While many of these medical institutions are aware of these limitations and are beginning to make changes, the process is happening too slowly. Our current international collaboration seeks to break through these limitations by fostering an environment that encourages true discovery and creates more opportunities, free from the constraints of institutional narratives designed to serve and protect the interests of medical academic institutions, their funders, and conventional frameworks.”

A Vision for the Future

Cavaleri’s career and his recent international expansion serve as a testament to the power of persistence, innovation, and collaboration. His work reminds us that true progress is often achieved by thinking outside the box, embracing diverse perspectives, and challenging conventional systems that can sometimes stifle creativity and discovery.

“As we continue to expand our research and partnerships, I’m more motivated than ever to explore what’s possible,” Cavaleri said. “The future of healthcare lies in our ability to collaborate across borders and disciplines, share knowledge, and push the boundaries of what we believe is achievable.”

Franco Cavaleri’s commitment to groundbreaking research, combined with his focus on empowering the next generation of scientists, positions him as a thought leader and visionary in the world of medical research. His ongoing work, especially in collaboration with Professor Chatterjee and CBPBU, promises to bring fresh hope to cancer and other biomedical research while ensuring that the future of healthcare is defined by innovation, collaboration, and global perspectives.

About Franco Cavaleri

Franco Cavaleri is an acclaimed biomedical researcher, bestselling author, and thought leader in the fields of natural medicine, pharmacology, longevity, and medical innovation. With a long-standing career focused on inflammatory disease and natural health solutions, Cavaleri has been recognized for his contributions to advancing human health through research and nutraceutical product development. His work at Biologic Pharmamedical, combined with his ongoing research collaborations, continues to push the boundaries of what is possible in healthcare.

Media Contact

Christina Weizmann

Communications Lead

T: 604.684.9321

E: christina.w@biologic-med.com