Lambent Introduces New Developer Portal for Customers and Technology Partners

BOSTON, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- September 17, 2024 – Lambent , a provider of occupancy analytics software, today announced the availability of a new resource for its customer developers and technology partners. The Lambent Spaces Developer Portal provides users with fast access to targeted occupancy data on the use of their spaces and facilities. It also enables easy integration of Lambent’s occupancy analytics data into existing facilities management applications such as Integrated Workplace Management Systems (IWMS), Building Management and HVAC Control Systems, Business Analytics and Intelligence Platforms.



“Floor and building-level occupancy analytics can add tremendous value to the different workplace management systems already in place across corporate and college campuses,” said Chris Lord, cofounder and CTO at Lambent. “With our Developer Portal, we’ve made access to that data easier than ever for the benefit of both our customers and partners.”

Real estate management, facilities management and space planning professionals in corporate and higher education use Lambent’s occupancy analytics to inform decisions related to building/floor/room/space utilization, scheduling, energy usage and maintenance. For these users, the Developer Portal extends the capabilities of the Lambent Spaces software and allows them to supplement their existing facilities management systems with occupancy data.

For Lambent’s technology partners, the Developer Portal extends the company’s recently announced Lambent Spaces Embedded offering, which provides access to building and floor-level occupancy analytics. With this data, System Integrators can expand services to existing customers, HVAC & Building Management Systems providers can make data-based adjustments to building controls to improve energy efficiency, and Integrated Workplace Management Systems providers can supplement reporting for strategic real estate portfolio decisions. In addition, Lease Management Systems providers can inform critical lease decisions and identify opportunities for restacking or condensing floor or building leases, and Industrial Cleaning Services can staff more efficiently based on actual occupancy and usage trends.

“Lambent’s Developer Portal extends the value of their occupancy analytics platform in two ways for us,” said Josie Galloway, Director, Space Administration at Purdue University. “For one, the platform provides deep analysis of the campus occupancy trends, directly supporting our space planning goals. And two, we can integrate targeted occupancy data with other critical facilities management systems we’re using at the University, enriching BI systems and allowing us to keep track of spatial reallocations across a myriad of systems. Both help us optimize the use of our existing campus space, and make better, data-based decisions about our future use, investments and divestments.”

“The integration of building and floor-level occupancy analytics provides deeper insights on workplace utilization and added value to our customers in managing the challenges and cost implications associated with hybrid work,” said Darlene Pope, President of Planon North America, a provider of smart and sustainable building management software solutions. “Lambent’s Developer Portal is also well aligned with our efforts to connect buildings, people and processes by eliminating data silos and aligning solutions into one shared information platform.”