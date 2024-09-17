SigmaSense AI Touch Powers Zebra’s Next Generation Windows Rugged Tablets

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SigmaSense, the global leader in high-precision sensing, today announced that Zebra Technologies has enabled its new ET60W/ET65W (ET6x) Windows Rugged Enterprise Tablets with SigmaSense AI Touch sensing. Zebra is the first rugged enterprise tablet provider in the world to integrate this technology. With SigmaSense AI Touch, Zebra’s next generation ET6x Windows tablets allow businesses to achieve peak levels of workforce productivity, allowing workers to adapt to real-time information from any environment, learn continuously and provide the optimal user experience to help get the job done faster.



“As the global leader in enterprise-grade mobile computing solutions, we are excited to work with SigmaSense to bring this new AI-enabled touchscreen-sensing technology to market,” said Julie Johnson, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Enterprise Mobile Computing, Zebra Technologies. “The ET6x Windows rugged tablets, equipped with SigmaSense advanced AI-driven touchscreen technology, enhance accuracy and performance by automatically detecting users’ touch and adjusting display settings to boost user productivity and efficiency.”

SigmaSense is bringing AI Touch, its new touch-sensing technology, to market for the first time on Zebra’s new ET6x Windows Rugged Enterprise Tablets. AI touch enables users of this rugged tablet to instantly switch between touch modes (bare finger, glove, stylus) without interrupting their workflow. Users can rely on instant response and pinpoint accuracy, all without the burden of manually adjusting touch operation modes. The AI Touch-enabled ET6x Windows Rugged Enterprise Tablets are configured to serve enterprise customers in challenging environments across a variety of sectors, such as warehouse operations, transportation and logistics, manufacturing, public safety, and field service.

“We are thrilled to work with Zebra to deliver AI-powered touchscreen technology to the rugged computing environment,” said David French, SigmaSense CEO. “SigmaSense’s AI touch technology is a major advancement in touch accuracy, flexibility and response time, detecting environmental changes, and automatically adapting. The result is a tablet not only optimized for handling rain, electromagnetic interference, and gloved-touch, but which also delivers faster and easier data entry.”

Zebra has included the SigmaSense AI Touch technology on its new ET6x Windows AI-driven Rugged Enterprise Tablets. In addition to the touch performance enhancements, these tablets support high-performance AI processing, a super bright 1000 nit display, and an AI-based audio solution that enables high-quality voice communications. It leverages an advanced processing system combining spatial filtering, source separation and adaptive signal processing to eliminate acoustic echoes and suppress directional and diffused background noises.

To learn more about Zebra’s new ET60W/ET65W AI-driven Windows Rugged Enterprise Tablets, visit www.zebra.com/et6x. For more information about SigmaSense, visit https://sigmasense.com/products/sigmasense-for-interactive-display/.

About SigmaSense

SigmaSense is pioneering a radically enhanced direct-to-digital sensing technology. The Company’s software-defined AI sensing solution achieves breakthrough levels of speed, accuracy, efficiency, and noise immunity previously deemed impossible. This unique approach is protected with more than 300 patents across 35 application families.

SigmaSense products increase the quality and efficiency of sensing data for a wide range of applications including mobile, automotive, batteries, digital signage, wearables, and IoT. SigmaSense is largely funded by strategic investors, including NXP, Foxconn, LG-MRI, E ink, Corning, and GIS. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas, with offices in Boise, Idaho and Taipei, Taiwan. More information can be found at www.sigmasense.com.

