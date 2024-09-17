Result of AGM

FORESIGHT TECHNOLOGY VCT PLC
( the “Company”)
Legal Entity Identity number: 21380013CXOR8N6OD977
AGM Results Statement
The board of the Company (“Board”) is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 17 September 2024, all of the resolutions were passed on a show of hands. The voting was as follows:
|Resolution
|Votes For
(including discretion)
|%
|Votes Against
|%
|Votes Withheld
|Resolution 1 - To receive the Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 March 2023.
|414,549
|100.00
|0
|0.00
|0
|Resolution 2 - To approve the Directors' Remuneration Policy
|370,921
|95.84
|43,628
|4.16
|195,498
|Resolution 3 - To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report.
|367,963
|97.01
|46,586
|2.99
|303
|Resolution 4 - To re-elect Ernie Richardson as a Director.
|381,220
|100.00
|19,905
|0.00
|0
|Resolution 5 - To re-elect Tim Dowlen as a Director.
|369,087
|97.27
|32,037
|2.73
|0
|Resolution 6 - To re-elect Carol Thompson as a Director.
|401,012
|98.87
|113
|1.13
|0
|Resolution 7 - To reappoint Deloitte LLP as auditor and to authorise the directors to fix the auditor's remuneration
|386,106
|78.54
|28,280
|21.46
|0
|Resolution 8 – Authority to Allot Shares
|386,520
|100.00
|27,866
|0.00
|303
|Resolution 9 – Disapplication of Pre-emption Rights
|385,836
|98.15
|28,224
|1.85
|196,280
|Resolution 10 – Authority to Make Market Purchases of Own Shares
|394,249
|98.97
|20,138
|1.03
|303
The Board is pleased that all resolutions were duly passed but notes the proportion of votes cast against Resolution 7 was over 20%. The Board is pleased that Resolution 7 was passed with the support of the majority of the Company's shareholders, however, as the views of all the Company's shareholders is extremely important to the Board, it will engage with investors on this Resolution to better understand the reasons behind their dissent. An update will be published on that engagement within six months.
For further information, please contact:
Company Secretary
Foresight Group LLP
Contact: Gary Fraser Tel: 0203 667 8181