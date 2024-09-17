Maze of Life Resource Center Collaborates with California Baptist University to Launch Inaugural Internship Program

RIVERSIDE, Calif., Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maze of Life Resource Center is excited to announce a partnership with California Baptist University (CBU) to introduce its inaugural internship program. This collaboration is designed to prepare the next generation of social work professionals while expanding Maze of Life’s ability to serve the community. Through this initiative, CBU Master of Social Work (MSW) students will gain real-world experience by applying their academic knowledge under the mentorship of social work professionals at Maze of Life.

The internship program requires students to commit a specific number of hours per week, depending on the type of internship. These hours meet the fieldwork criteria established by CBU’s MSW program, ensuring that students can gain valuable hands-on experience while fulfilling their academic requirements.

A Transformative Learning Experience

Students who participate in this program will follow a structured learning plan focusing on critical areas of social work. These areas include ethical decision-making, cultural competence, trauma-informed care, and advocacy for social, economic, and environmental justice. The program’s immersive nature ensures students experience a blend of administrative tasks, educational duties, and direct client support.

“We are thrilled to provide students with this opportunity to step out of the classroom and into real-world environments,” said Jacqueta Miles, MSW, Vice President of Case Management and Internships at Maze of Life. “This program will enable them to apply their academic knowledge in meaningful ways, helping them develop professionally while making a real difference.”

Maze of Life offers two distinct internship tracks. The Standard Internship focuses on essential social work skills such as case management and client interaction, providing students with the foundations necessary for their careers. Meanwhile, the Advanced Internship includes certification as a Certified Anger Management Specialist (CAMS), which allows interns to facilitate individual and group anger management sessions. This credential adds value to their education, broadening their career opportunities.

Commitment to High Standards

This partnership highlights Maze of Life’s and CBU’s shared commitment to providing top-tier education and training for future social workers. CBU’s MSW program is recognized for its focus on trauma-informed care and its dedication to social justice. This partnership creates a unique opportunity for students to work in an environment that prioritizes ethical standards, client safety, and community engagement.

“We are excited to collaborate with California Baptist University on this innovative internship program,” added Miles. “Our goal is to equip future social workers with the tools they need to make a significant impact in the communities they serve.”

CBU’s MSW program prepares students to manage complex real-world challenges while upholding the highest ethical standards. The trauma-informed approach that Maze of Life employs aligns well with CBU’s academic objectives, providing students with the skills needed to excel in their fieldwork and future careers.

Looking to the Future

This internship program represents a crucial step in Maze of Life’s long-term vision to develop a robust pipeline of skilled social work professionals. The center plans to expand its internship offerings over the coming years, providing even more opportunities for students to gain practical experience in various social work settings.

“The launch of this internship program is just the beginning of our efforts to create lasting change,” said Miles. “By investing in the education and professional development of these students, we hope to create a ripple effect that benefits the communities they will serve for years to come.”

Maze of Life remains dedicated to its mission of empowering individuals and families through education, support, and advocacy. As the center continues to grow, this partnership with CBU is an important milestone that reflects its commitment to fostering the next generation of social work professionals.

