KingsGuard Legal Announces Probate Service in the West Midlands

Stourbridge, West Midlands, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KingsGuard Legal, a leading solicitor firm that focuses on will writing, estate planning, trusts, lasting power of attorney, and conveyancing, is happy to announce its Probate services, which have been expertly designed to offer families the support and legal advice they need during times of personal loss.

Probate is the administration of a deceased person’s assets. Most estates have to go through probate, whether an individual leaves a will or not. A will safeguards the deceased’s estate and guarantees it passes to the right people. The KingsGuard Legal probate service ensures that families are assisted in navigating complex situations with bank managers and insurance companies, so they can concentrate on healing and moving on with their lives.

“We understand that bereavement is often a difficult and emotional time,” said James Hadley for KingsGuard Legal. “Dealing with the legal side of things, the Inland Revenue and attending courts can seem complex and bewildering. Fortunately you need not face this legal and financial worry on your own. With our help, these matters can be dealt with quickly and at the minimum cost so that you can move forward with rebuilding your life.”

KingsGuard Legal serves a wide range of clients and always ensures that each receives the same quality client experience and the ‘time’ they deserve, along with targeted advice tailored to their unique situation and needs. The top law firm’s probate service offers different levels of assistance to clients, from helping with certain legal aspects to completing the administration of an estate as a whole; KingsGuard Legal makes sure that families are given the appropriate guidance and support required to both understand and traverse this important legal process.

The client-focused approach adopted by the law firm is further showcased by KingsGuard Legal’s dedication to prioritising the use of plain English when explaining to clients what is required in their situation, enabling access to fully qualified financial advisors on request, and providing a fixed fee scale for all services to offer peace of mind.

“So that we can establish whether probate is required in your situation, please call us and talk directly to one of our advisors, who will give you free advice on how to proceed. If you feel that you need further assistance once you have received our advice, we will be able to give you a fixed fee for assistance,” added James Hadley for KingsGuard Legal.

Some additional services offered by the highly rated West Midlands law firm include:

Wills and Lasting Power of Attorney: Making a will is one of the most important decisions an individual can make to allocate their money, property and other assets properly. KingsGuard Legal has the knowledge and experience to craft a will that is as simple as possible and keeps loved ones protected.

Conveyancing Solicitors: Whether selling or transferring a property, the top team of solicitors will endeavour to provide an efficient and stress-free process, along with national coverage throughout England and Wales.

KingsGuard Legal invites prospective clients seeking professional and compassionate Probate advice, or help with will writing, estate planning or conveyancing from a law firm they can trust, to reach out to an expert member of its team today via the contact form provided on the website.

About KingsGuard Legal

KingsGuard Legal is a leading solicitor firm that specialises in providing smart, sensible and cost-effective advice on Wills, Probate and Property. With expertise from the firm’s director, James Hadley, in wills, asset protection and residential property, as well as the firm’s excellent reputation for personalised legal support, KingsGuard Legal is a team of understanding and experienced solicitors.

More Information

To learn more about KingsGuard Legal and the launch of its new probate service, please visit the website at https://www.kingsguardlegal.co.uk/.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/kingsguard-legal-announces-probate-service-in-the-west-midlands/