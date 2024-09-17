Axxes Capital Launches Interval Fund to Provide Accredited Investors Access to the Private Equity Asset Class

CORAL GABLES, Fla., Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axxes Capital Inc. (together with its affiliates, “Axxes”), a private markets investment firm dedicated to providing wealth advisors and their clients access to private markets solutions, today announced that it has launched the Axxes Private Markets Fund (the “Fund”), a registered interval fund that seeks to provide accredited investors with a portfolio of direct access co-investments and secondaries through an investor-friendly vehicle that can be purchased on a daily basis.



The Axxes Private Markets Fund aims to leverage the expertise of two established institutional asset managers, GCM Grosvenor (“GCM”) and Fisher Lynch Capital (“FLC”) , to identify and comprehensively evaluate investment opportunities. Their extensive GP sponsor relationships will help ensure that the Fund will have consistent access to high-quality private equity investments. Axxes, through its experienced investment team, will seek to build a portfolio of high quality private equity investments presented by GCM and FLC.

The Fund’s investment program is managed by Chief Executive Officer Joseph DaGrosa, Jr., a seasoned private equity investor with over 30 years of experience across sectors and industries, and Chief Investment Officer (“CIO”) Ray Joseph, a veteran portfolio manager and institutional allocator who most recently served as the CIO for the $31 billion Los Angeles Fire and Police Pensions.



“The launch of the Axxes Private Markets Fund is an important step in our mission to bring private market opportunities to an expanded group of investors who, for too long, have been shut out of this important asset class,” said Mr. DaGrosa. “Developed to address the limitations inherent to the traditional 60/40 portfolio, the Fund offers wealth advisors and their clients a private investment solution designed to better diversify portfolios while also seeking to achieve higher overall risk-adjusted returns. Alongside GCM Grosvenor and Fisher Lynch Capital, we look forward to providing accredited investors access to a portfolio of private equity co-investments and secondaries typically available only to the largest institutions and the ultrawealthy.”

The Fund is offered as an SEC-registered evergreen interval fund with low investment minimums of $25,000, no capital calls, simplified 1099 tax reporting, liquidity through quarterly redemptions of 5% of the Fund’s NAV, daily NAV investing, and multiple share classes available under the tickers AXEAX, AXECX, and AXEIX. The Fund’s interval fund structure is highly efficient for wealth advisors and their clients, ultimately eliminating the complexity and administrative burden of the subscription document process and avoiding multiple layers of fees. For a copy of the prospectus, please visit axxesfundsolutions.com.

“We are excited to partner with Axxes Capital to provide an expanded range of investors with an efficient and cost-effective way to participate in private markets,” said Brett Fisher, Founder and Managing Director of Fisher Lynch Capital. “Our deep relationships and decades of experience working alongside top private equity firms enable us to access co-investments in what we view to be the best and most promising deals across geographies and sectors, and we look forward to providing exposure to the co-investment market to wealth advisors and their clients through the Axxes Private Markets Fund.”

“Our team looks forward to launching our partnership with Axxes,” said Jon Levin, President of GCM Grosvenor. “We believe the Axxes Private Markets Fund will offer an institutional-quality private equity product to a broad range of investors. We are excited to deliver a transformative investment solution through this initiative.”

After its first closing, the Axxes Markets Fund will be available through select mutual fund platforms via ticker symbol and otherwise purchased by subscription agreements for platforms that prefer them.

For more information, please visit axxescapital.com .

About Axxes Capital

Axxes Capital is a private markets asset management firm seeking to provide wealth advisors and their clients access to private investment opportunities through a series of vehicles and co-investments. Axxes Capital is looking to be the go-to partner for wealth advisors seeking to broaden and enhance their clients’ portfolios through private investments. Discover more about Axxes Capital at axxescapital.com .

About GCM Grosvenor

GCM Grosvenor (Nasdaq: GCMG) is a global alternative asset management solutions provider with approximately $79 billion in assets under management across private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return investment strategies. The firm has specialized in alternatives for more than 50 years and is dedicated to delivering value for clients by leveraging its cross-asset class and flexible investment platform. GCM Grosvenor’s experienced team of approximately 540 professionals serves a global client base of institutional and individual investors. The firm is headquartered in Chicago, with offices in New York, Toronto, London, Frankfurt, Tokyo, Hong Kong, Seoul and Sydney. For more information, visit gcmgrosvenor.com .

About Fisher Lynch Capital

Fisher Lynch Capital is a leading independent private equity co-investment firm. FLC was founded in 2003 with a mission to bring private equity co-investment solutions to investors who were previously unable to access the strategy. Today, it is one of the few major private equity firms with an exclusive focus on co-investing. FLC has grown to manage over $7.7 billion in investor commitments across multiple co-investment funds and separate accounts. FLC believes that it is distinguished by its co-investment focus, its broad set of private equity sponsor relationships, its robust deal flow, and its established track record. FLC’s investors include some of the world’s largest and most sophisticated institutional investors as well as family offices and individual investors. FLC operates from three offices in Boston, the San Francisco Bay area, and London. More information at fisherlynch.com .

Important Information

INVESTORS SHOULD CAREFULLY CONSIDER THE INVESTMENT OBJECTIVES, RISKS, CHARGES AND EXPENSES OF THE FUND BEFORE INVESTING. THIS AND OTHER IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE FUND IS CONTAINED IN THE FUND’S PROSPECTUS WHICH CAN BE OBTAINED HERE: AXXESFUNDSOLUTIONS.COM. THE PROSPECTUS SHOULD BE READ CAREFULLY BEFORE INVESTING.

The fund is suitable only for investors who can bear the risks associated with the limited liquidity of the Fund and should be viewed as a long-term investment. The amount of distributions that the Fund may pay, if any, is uncertain. The Fund primarily invests in private equity investments. The securities of private equity funds, as well as the underlying companies these funds invest in, tend to be illiquid, and highly speculative. Investing in the Fund’s shares may be speculative and involves a high degree of risk, including the risks associated with leverage.

The shares have no history of public trading, nor is it intended that the shares will be listed on a public exchange at this time. No secondary market is expected to develop for the Fund’s shares. Liquidity for the Fund’s shares will be provided only through quarterly repurchase offers for no less than 5% of Fund’s shares at NAV, and there is no guarantee that an investor will be able to sell all the shares that the investor desires to sell in the repurchase offer. Due to these restrictions, an investor should consider an investment in the Fund to be of limited liquidity. The securities in which an investment manager may invest may be among the most junior in an operating company’s capital structure and, thus, subject to the greatest risk of loss. Generally, there will be no collateral to protect such investments. Subject to the limitations and restrictions of the Investment Company Act of 1940, the Fund may use leverage by borrowing money to satisfy repurchase requests and for other temporary purposes, which may increase the Fund’s volatility.

The Fund is distributed by Ultimus Fund Distributors, LLC, an SEC registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA.

Media Contact:

Zach Kouwe/Christian Healy, Dukas Linden Public Relations

1-646-808-3600

axxes@dlpr.com