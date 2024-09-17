Wakefern Food Corp. Scales Up Simbe’s Store Intelligence

More ShopRite stores add Tally, the AI-powered solution for inventory and operations insights – underscoring that only Simbe delivers value at scale as today’s only multimodal platform

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As top retailers deepen technology investments to enhance business performance, Simbe , the leading provider of Store Intelligence™ solutions, today announced plans to expand its work with Wakefern Food Corp. , the largest retailer-owned supermarket cooperative in the United States.

The latest cooperative organizations to add Simbe’s technology to stores include Wakefern Member Inserra Supermarkets, which owns and operates 23 ShopRite stores, and Shop-Rite Supermarkets, Inc. (SRS), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Wakefern that operates 37 ShopRite stores in New York and New Jersey. Both Inserra Supermarkets and SRS are implementing Simbe’s AI-powered solution, Tally. The world’s first, most advanced autonomous item-scanning robot, Tally looks for out-of-stocks and misplaced items and helps retail teams focus more on customers and the customer experience.

After a successful, four-month pilot using Tally for inventory tracking, SRS dramatically improved inventory operations by reducing low and out-of-stocks, and is now bringing Tally to all of its stores. The proof of value follows earlier pilots and expansions .

“Because Tally alerts us each time there is a low-stock item or misplaced product on shelves, our retail teams are able to better focus on customers and the guest experience,” said Michael Schoendorf, Vice President of Operations at SRS.

Inserra Supermarkets also recently expanded Simbe’s technology to all its ShopRite locations. One of the first Wakefern members to implement Tally in-store, Inserra has steadily grown its fleet and enhanced store inventory operations.

“Our team loves that Tally allows them to be more effective and focus more directly on caring for our customers. We have thousands of products across our aisles, and Tally helps us make sure we are staying in stock on the items our customers want,” said Jim Dorey, President and COO of Inserra Supermarkets.

By working with Simbe, retailers gain insights into inventory and operations, driving excellence, accuracy and optimization across all channels. Simbe operates in three continents globally and powers the largest number of retail banners in the United States, supplying automated shelf intelligence to retailers like BJ’s Wholesale Club, Schnuck Markets, and other Wakefern members. To date, nearly 70 ShopRite stores have implemented Tally.

Simbe’s commitment to its strategic partnership with Wakefern has also fueled the hiring of Ben Saldinger, Senior Director of Sales, who will serve as a dedicated advocate for Wakefern owner groups.

“Wakefern’s success is a testament to their dedication to excellence and forward-thinking innovation, using data and capabilities that only Simbe provides to power best-in-class experiences for store teams and shoppers,” said Brad Bogolea, Co-founder and CEO of Simbe. “Once retailers know what’s happening inside of stores, they can optimize those locations in ways that fundamentally change their operating model and cost structure. We’re thrilled to continue growing our team and partnership with Wakefern, an exciting milestone on our journey to improve visibility across the retail ecosystem.”

About Simbe

Only Simbe’s Store Intelligence™ platform offers multimodal solutions to increase retail brands’ performance with unprecedented visibility and near real-time insights. Cutting-edge AI and robotics power business-critical intelligence that streamlines inventory management and store operations, while elevating store teams and shoppers’ experiences.

Simbe’s comprehensive platform includes the world’s first autonomous, item-scanning robot, Tally, which identifies exact product location, stock level, and pricing & promotion information with market-leading computer vision. Simbe works with top worldwide brands in the US, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit www.simberobotics.com .

About Wakefern Food Corp.

From a small, local cooperative that began with eight grocery store owners, Wakefern Food Corp. has grown into the largest retailer-owned cooperative in the United States. Founded in 1946, the cooperative comprises nearly 50 member families who today independently own and operate 365 supermarkets under the ShopRite, The Fresh Grocer, Price Rite Marketplace, Fairway Market, Gourmet Garage, Dearborn Market and Di Bruno Bros. banners in New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Virginia. For more information, please visit www.wakefern.com .