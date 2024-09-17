Rapid7 Introduces Vector Command, A Continuous Red Team Managed Service

BOSTON, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ: RPD), a leader in extended risk and threat detection, today announced the availability of Vector Command , a fully-managed offensive security service. Vector Command combines the external attack surface assessment capabilities of Rapid7’s recently launched Command Platform with continuous Red Teaming services by its internal experts to help customers identify and validate IT security posture weaknesses from an attacker’s perspective.



As the attack surface expands through shadow IT, cloud resources, SaaS solutions, and more, security leaders must maintain visibility of their organization’s internet-facing assets and the security risks those external exposures introduce. Vector Command delivers a continuous discovery, assessment, and validation service that goes beyond vulnerabilities to confirm that the overall state of an organization's IT security posture and controls are sufficient in thwarting would-be adversaries.

“Attackers are constantly performing reconnaissance in an effort to get a foot in the door,” said Jeremiah Dewey, senior vice president, service delivery, Rapid7. “The Vector Command managed service proactively assesses the customer’s external attack surface — in the same way a threat actor would — to pinpoint weaknesses like previously unknown vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, or missing security controls. With our skilled Red Teamers continuously emulating real-world attack scenarios, customers will be able to validate exposures and defenses, monitor readiness, and build resiliency against future threats.”

Customers using Vector Command will note the following key benefits:

Increased visibility of the external attack surface with persistent, proactive reconnaissance of both known and unknown internet-facing assets.

Improved risk prioritization with ongoing, expert-led Red Team operations that cut through the noise of EASM-only tools as well as the latency of point-in-time security testing exercises to surface validated critical exposures.

Guaranteed same-day reporting of successful exploits, clearly visualized attack paths, and regular expert consultation to confidently drive remediation efforts and resiliency planning.



Learn more about the Vector Command continuous Red Team managed service by clicking here: https://www.rapid7.com/services/continuous-red-team-service/ .

