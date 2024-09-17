The American Journal of Managed Care® introduces Population Health, Equity & Outcomes – an exciting rebrand of The American Journal of Accountable Care®

CRANBURY, N.J., Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Journal of Managed Care (AJMC®), the leading multimedia peer-reviewed journal dedicated to issues in managed care, is proud to announce the launch of its latest publication, Population Health, Equity & Outcomes (PHEO). This innovative journal is a rebrand of the previous publication, The American Journal of Accountable Care. With an ever-changing health care landscape and AJMC’s commitment to providing the most relevant information, the new publication provides a refreshed look and expanded focus in population health. PHEO is dedicated to addressing critical issues at the intersection of health policy, practice and population health, with a mission to reduce disparities and promote equitable health care access, quality and outcomes.



AJMC aims to position PHEO as the go-to platform for the exchange of research, policy analysis and expert insights aimed at improving health outcomes for diverse populations. The journal’s mission is to publish evidence-based studies and commentaries that inform policymakers, health care providers and key stakeholders on strategies to advance equitable health care systems. Through its focus on equity, preventive care, mental health, cardio-renal-metabolic health and accountable care, PHEO aims to contribute to the development of systems that promote health equity and drive measurable improvements in public health outcomes.

“We are proud to introduce Population Health, Equity & Outcomes to the health care community,” said Gil Hernandez, senior vice president of corporate development at MJH Life Sciences, the parent company of AJMC. “This publication represents a step forward in our commitment to health equity and improving population health outcomes. PHEO is set to become a vital resource for anyone committed to making a difference in health care, and we can’t wait to see the impact it will have in driving meaningful change.”

AJMC’s commitment to improving patient care and addressing critical issues goes beyond the company’s mission – it’s the core of AJMC’s values. PHEO will foster the collaboration needed to achieve meaningful progress in public health. For more information about PHEO, please click here.

About The American Journal of Managed Care

The American Journal of Managed Care (AJMC) is a multimedia, peer-reviewed, MEDLINE-indexed journal that keeps industry leaders on the forefront of health policy by sharing digital research relevant to decision-makers. The AJMC family also includes Evidence-Based Oncology™. These comprehensive multimedia brands bring together views from payers, providers, policymakers and other industry leaders in managed care. AJMC is a brand of MJH Life Sciences®, the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels.

Media Contact:

Julia Paradizova

MJH Life Sciences

jparadizova@mjhlifesciences.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5ff2c5d7-be76-44b3-89ca-35b112bbb155