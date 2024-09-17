Nano Hearing Aids CEO Ryan F. Zackon attends 76th Annual Emmy Awards

LA JOLLA, Calif., Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nano Hearing Aids® is thrilled to announce that our CEO, Ryan Zackon, recently represented the company at the prestigious 76th Annual Emmy® Awards. The event, held on Sunday Sept 15th at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles, brought together the crème de la crème of the entertainment industry, and Mr. Zackon was honored to be a part of this star-studded celebration.



As the 76th Annual Emmy® Awards celebrates the best in television, it’s a reminder that every story told deserves to be heard clearly — and that’s where Nano Hearing Aids® comes in. With a legacy spanning over 7 years, Nano has revolutionized hearing aid technology, ensuring that no sound, word, or moment is missed.

On the pre-show red carpet and during the ceremony, Mr. Zackon had the opportunity to connect with industry leaders, celebrate outstanding talent, and showcase our company's dedication to ensuring that everyone who wants to experience television and its outstanding programming can do so.

Much like the Emmy Awards, which have recognized excellence since 1949, Nano continues to set a new standard in innovation with our OTC-compliant, FDA-registered products. We’re proud to reflect on how technology, like storytelling, evolves, but the values of quality and clarity remain timeless.

"I was deeply honored to attend the Emmy Awards and represent Nano Hearing Aids," said Zackon. "The event is a testament to the incredible talent and creativity within the industry, and it was inspiring to witness such extraordinary work. We understand that every sound, from a groundbreaking performance to the comforting voice of a loved one, matters. That’s why we’re committed to providing innovative and affordable hearing solutions, ensuring that everyone has access to the sounds of life.”

The 76th Annual Emmy® Awards served as a platform to recognize and celebrate the best in television, and Nano Hearing Aids® is proud to have been a part of this important event. We look forward to continuing our support of the entertainment industry and collaborating with visionary creators and leaders.

About Nano Hearing Aids®

Nano Hearing Aids® has been a leader in hearing aid technology for over almost a decade known for its innovative solutions and customer-centric approach. All Nano products are OTC compliant and FDA registered. With the launch of Audacity™, Nano Hearing Aids® continues to revolutionize the market, delivering products that offer exceptional quality and value.

