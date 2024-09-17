Foresight Technology VCT plc ("Company")

LEI: 21380013CXOR8N6OD977

NAV Announcement

The Board of Foresight Technology VCT plc announces that the unaudited Net Asset Value for the FWT share class as at 30 June 2024 was 98.3p per share.

Change of Name of Securities

Foresight Technology VCT plc (“Company”) announces that its existing Foresight Williams Technology Shares of 1p each will be renamed FWT Shares of 1p each. The Company’s shares will be listed under the new name in the FCA’s Official List with effect from 8.00am on 18 September 2024.

The Company’s ISIN, SEDOL and LEI will not change. Shareholders are unaffected by the change of name and existing share certificates should be retained and will remain valid.

For further information please contact:

Gary Fraser, Foresight Group: 020 3667 8181