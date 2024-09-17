Growing Demand in the Low Rolling Resistance Tire Market: Innovations and Regulatory Impacts | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global low rolling resistance tire market is expected to reach USD 20.5 billion in 2024. It is forecasted to experience a robust growth rate of 11.7% CAGR during the assessment period, reaching USD 55.6 billion by 2034. Additionally, the market is projected to show a year-over-year growth of 11.4% in 2024.



Understanding the Low Rolling Resistance Tire Market

The low rolling resistance tire market is experiencing significant growth as it evolves to meet increasing demands for fuel efficiency and environmental sustainability. These tires are designed to reduce the energy required to keep a vehicle moving, which translates into lower fuel consumption and reduced carbon emissions. This demand is driven by a combination of factors, including heightened awareness of environmental issues, regulatory pressures for fuel efficiency, and advancements in tire technology. As automakers and consumers alike prioritize eco-friendly solutions, the market for low rolling resistance tires is expanding, reflecting broader trends towards more sustainable and efficient automotive practices. The market’s upward trajectory is also supported by continuous innovations and improvements in tire design, which enhance performance while contributing to overall energy savings.

Market Value and Growth Projections

The global low rolling resistance tire market is projected to reach USD 20.5 billion in 2024, with expectations to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.7% over the assessment period, aiming for USD 55.6 billion by 2034. In 2024, these tires are anticipated to show a year-over-year growth of 11.4%.

Low rolling resistance tires are becoming increasingly popular in the transportation industry, with passenger cars expected to hold a significant share of the market, approximately 46.7%, by 2024. The rise in vehicle production, which saw a 10.3% increase to 65.3 million units according to OICA, is driving the demand for these tires. This surge in production underscores the growing need for tires that enhance resource efficiency and environmental sustainability.

Technological advancements have led to lighter vehicles and improved fuel economy. Between 2005 and 2008, the average fuel economy improvement was 1.7%, falling short of the Global Fuel Economy Initiative (GFEI) target of a 50% increase in fuel efficiency for new light-duty vehicles by 2030, which requires a 2.7% annual improvement rate. Similarly, the International Energy Agency (IEA) reports that the average fuel consumption for newly registered light-duty vehicles is 7.2 liters per 100 kilometers, reflecting ongoing efforts to improve fuel efficiency and reduce emissions.

Market Value of Low Rolling Resistance Tire by Region

Countries CAGR 2024 to 2034 India 13.1% China 12.4% Japan 10.7% United States 9.4% Germany 9.1%

“The low rolling resistance tire market is booming as consumers and manufacturers prioritize fuel efficiency and sustainability. With a significant CAGR and growing demand from the automotive sector, these tires are set to play a crucial role in reducing fuel consumption and environmental impact.” - says Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Prominent Drivers of the Low Rolling Resistance Tire Market

Rising Fuel Efficiency Demands: Increasing consumer and regulatory focus on improving fuel efficiency drives the demand for low rolling resistance tires.

Environmental Concerns: Growing awareness of environmental issues and the need to reduce carbon emissions boost the adoption of eco-friendly tire solutions.

Regulatory Pressures: Stringent regulations and standards aimed at reducing vehicle emissions and enhancing fuel economy support the market growth.

Technological Advancements: Innovations in tire technology that enhance performance and efficiency contribute to market expansion.

Increasing Vehicle Production: The rise in global vehicle production increases the demand for tires that improve fuel efficiency and reduce overall operating costs.

Consumer Preferences: Growing consumer preference for vehicles with lower fuel consumption and reduced environmental impact fuels the demand for low rolling resistance tires.

In-Depth Market Analysis: A Complete Report

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/low-rolling-resistance-lrr-tire-market

Challenges Faced by the Low Rolling Resistance Tire Market



Higher Initial Cost: Low rolling resistance tires often come with a higher price tag compared to conventional tires, which can deter price-sensitive consumers.

Performance Trade-offs: While these tires improve fuel efficiency, they may offer less grip and reduced performance in certain driving conditions compared to standardtires.

Limited Consumer Awareness: Lack of awareness about the benefits and advantages of low rolling resistance tires can hinder market adoption.

Technological Limitations: Developing and maintaining advanced tire technologies to balance efficiency and performance can be challenging and costly.

Competition from Alternatives: The market faces competition from other fuel-saving technologies and tire innovations, which can impact demand.

Regulatory Variability: Different regions have varying regulatory standards for tire performance, which can complicate compliance and market entry strategies.





Key Low Rolling Resistance Tire Manufacturers

Regional Analysis for the Low Rolling Resistance Tire Market

India:

Growth Rate : Projected to lead with a CAGR of 13.1%.

: Projected to lead with a CAGR of 13.1%. Factors Driving Growth: Rapid industrialization, increasing vehicle production, and government initiatives to improve fuel efficiency and reduce emissions.

China:

Growth Rate : Expected to have a CAGR of 12.4%.

: Expected to have a CAGR of 12.4%. Factors Driving Growth: Large automotive market, government policies supporting environmental sustainability, and significant investment in advanced tire technologies.

Japan:

Growth Rate : Anticipated to achieve a CAGR of 10.7%.

: Anticipated to achieve a CAGR of 10.7%. Factors Driving Growth: Advanced automotive technology, high emphasis on environmental regulations, and strong focus on fuel efficiency.

United States:

Growth Rate : Projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.4%.

: Projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.4%. Factors Driving Growth: Strict regulatory standards for fuel efficiency, increasing consumer demand for eco-friendly products, and significant advancements in tire technology.

Key Segments of Market Report

By Vehicle Type:

In terms of vehicle type, the market is divided into passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and heavy commercial vehicles.

By Width Type:

Dual type and wide band type are the two width types.

By Sales Channel:

Original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and aftermarket are the two main sales channels.

By Region:

The industry is spread across North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia and Pacific, East Asia, and the Middle East and Africa.

Authored By:

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

