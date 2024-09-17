NAND Market Insights Report Q3/24: Double-Digit Percent Price Increases Continued in Q2/24 as Consumer, PC, and Mobile Demand Weakened While Enterprise and Datacenter Demand Remained Robust

Dublin, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "NAND Insights Q3/24" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Double digit percent price increases continued in Q2/24 as consumer, PC and mobile demand weakened while enterprise and datacenter demand remained robust.
This report provides a forecast of the supply-demand and application drivers for NAND flash memory as well as a long-term forecast out to 2028. A detailed analysis of NAND flash suppliers' revenues, profitability, capex, wafer capacity, technology mix and product mix is provided.
Key Topics Covered:
NAND Flash Forecast
- NAND Flash Revenue Trend
- NAND Supplier Profitability
- Capex
- Wafer Capacity
- Vendor Status
- Technology Mix
- Product Mix
Demand
- Flash Cards
- Smartphones
- Tablets
- Gaming Devices
- eMMC/UFS
- SSDs
- Applications Forecast
Supply-Demand
- Pricing
- Summary
- Excel File TOC
- Revisions
Changes
Overview
NAND Supplier Operating Margin
Revenues
$ per GB
Capex
Supply-Demand
Applications
- eMMC
- Flash Cards
- Gaming
- Mobile Phone
- Tablet
Wafer Capacity
Bits by Vendor
- Samsung
- Toshiba
- Western Digital
- SK Hynix
- Micron
- Intel
- Powerchip
- Macronix
- Winbond
- YMTC
