NAND Market Insights Report Q3/24: Double-Digit Percent Price Increases Continued in Q2/24 as Consumer, PC, and Mobile Demand Weakened While Enterprise and Datacenter Demand Remained Robust

Dublin, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "NAND Insights Q3/24" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Double digit percent price increases continued in Q2/24 as consumer, PC and mobile demand weakened while enterprise and datacenter demand remained robust.

This report provides a forecast of the supply-demand and application drivers for NAND flash memory as well as a long-term forecast out to 2028. A detailed analysis of NAND flash suppliers' revenues, profitability, capex, wafer capacity, technology mix and product mix is provided.

Key Topics Covered:

NAND Flash Forecast

  • NAND Flash Revenue Trend
  • NAND Supplier Profitability
  • Capex
  • Wafer Capacity
  • Vendor Status
  • Technology Mix
  • Product Mix

Demand

  • Flash Cards
  • Smartphones
  • Tablets
  • Gaming Devices
  • eMMC/UFS
  • SSDs
  • Applications Forecast

Supply-Demand

  • Pricing
  • Summary
  • Excel File TOC
  • Revisions

Changes

Overview

NAND Supplier Operating Margin

Revenues

$ per GB

Capex

Supply-Demand

Applications

  • eMMC
  • Flash Cards
  • Gaming
  • Mobile Phone
  • Tablet

Wafer Capacity

Bits by Vendor

  • Samsung
  • Toshiba
  • Western Digital
  • SK Hynix
  • Micron
  • Intel
  • Powerchip
  • Macronix
  • Winbond
  • YMTC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/16maac

