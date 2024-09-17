Critical Minerals in Defense Thematic Intelligence Research 2024

Dublin, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thematic Intelligence: Critical Minerals in Defense (2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report explores the use, extraction, and development of critical minerals and their sources particularly as they pertain to aerospace and defense. It will explore some of the specific applications of the minerals in 'hot topic' defense products such as radars, missiles, and aircraft, as well as the emerging policies and political maneuvers to secure access to more critical minerals.
Usually defined as Earth elements that underpin economically and strategically vital products and services, critical minerals are rapidly becoming a geopolitical flashpoint. They vary in rarity and cost of extraction, yet almost all are subject to fluctuating market values and the threat of restricted access due to shifting political allegiances.
In the world of defense, almost all of the most capable, complex, and commonplace military technologies make use of critical minerals in various parts of their design: radars, missiles, satellites, sensors, engines, ammunition, and computers all depend on minerals including but certainly not limited to beryllium, neodymium, tungsten, lithium, silicon, and platinum.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Players & Value Chain
- Critical Minerals Briefing
- Trends
- Technology trends
- Macroeconomic trends
- Regulatory trends
- Industry Analysis
- Use Cases for critical minerals in defense
- Signals
- FDI trends
- Venture financing trends
- M&A trends
- Companies
- Public companies
- Private companies
- Sector Scorecards
- Aerospace, defense& security sector scorecards
- Glossary
