UK Pre-Primary Education Market Size, Industry Analysis, Trends and Forecasts 2024-2029

This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.

Pre-Primary Education gives children up to five a taste of a school-like environment before they start primary school. The devolved governments provide nursery education in the UK but can be privately funded or for-profit schools. Fluctuations in the number of children under five, the number of women choosing to work and parents' income to spend on childcare considerably impact nursery enrolments. Pre-primary education revenue is projected to have grown at a compound annual rate of 1.6% to £4.6 billion over the five years through 2022-23.



Pre-primary education is offered to children up to the age of five to introduce them to a school-type environment before they start primary school. Nursery education or kindergartens, as it is commonly known, is provided by each of the constituent governments of the United Kingdom. The industry includes organised instruction delivered through nursery schools and nursery classes. Programmes offered by child day-care centres and childminders are excluded from the industry.



Key Topics Covered:



ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY

Industry Definition

Main Activities

Similar Industries

Additional Resources

INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE



INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE

Executive Summary

Key External Drivers

Current Performance

Industry Outlook

Industry Life Cycle

PRODUCTS & MARKETS

Supply Chain

Products & Services

Major Markets

Globalisation & Trade

Business Locations

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Market Share Concentration

Key Success Factors

Cost Structure Benchmarks

Barriers to Entry

OPERATING CONDITIONS

Capital Intensity

KEY STATISTICS

Industry Data

Annual Change

Key Ratios

JARGON & GLOSSARY



