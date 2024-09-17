Stonebriar Facial and Oral Surgery to Open McKinney Location Sept. 27

MCKINNEY, Texas and FRISCO, Texas, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stonebriar Facial and Oral Surgery, an oral and maxillofacial surgery (OMS) practice in Frisco, Texas, will open a new location in McKinney at 2164 N. Lake Forest Dr., Ste. 712. The practice will begin treating patients there, starting Sept. 27.



“We’ve been treating McKinney patients for over 20 years, and we’re happy to officially be full time members of the McKinney community,” said Kirk E. Scott, MD, DDS, managing partner of Stonebriar Facial and Oral Surgery. “This new location will enable us to better meet the needs of our patients and colleagues in McKinney.”

This is Stonebriar Facial and Oral Surgery’s second Collin County location. The other is at 5757 Warren Pkwy, Ste. 320, in Frisco.

Matthew M. Kelley, DMD, and Sandy Ha, DDS, MD, will treat patients at the McKinney location, with Dr. Kelley as the lead surgeon. Dr. Kelley is a Collin County native, who grew up in Frisco and currently calls Plano home. He provides a full scope of OMS services, is a frequent presenter on a wide variety of OMS topics and is active in OMS research. In addition, Dr. Kelley is certified in basic life support, advanced cardiac life support, pediatric advanced life support and advanced trauma life support.

Dr. Kelley earned his bachelor’s degree from The University of Oklahoma and his master’s and dental degrees from Midwestern University, where he graduated with honors. Following dental school, Dr. Kelley completed his surgical training at NOVA Southeastern University in Florida. There, he served as chief resident, leading the head and neck trauma team at two level one hospital systems.

He is actively involved with a number of professional organizations, such as the American Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons, the Resident Organization of American Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons, the American College of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons, the American Dental Association and the Maxillofacial Surgery Club, to name a few.

“Treating patients is what we do best and what we’re passionate about,” said Dr. Kelley. “Our new McKinney location will allow us to treat more patients, particularly in the McKinney area, where there is an increased demand for OMS services, and that’s something we’re all excited about.”

Dr. Ha added that the practice has been planning the new McKinney location for quite some time, and that the community and its people are important to the Stonebriar Facial and Oral Surgery team.

“We treat patients from all over the Metroplex and beyond, but we are particularly found of our Collin County roots,” said Dr. Ha. “We have a lot of ties in McKinney, and the expansion is a natural next step for us.”

Dr. Ha earned her bachelor’s degree in public health at the University of California, Berkeley and her DDS from the University of California Los Angeles School of Dentistry. Afterward, she earned her MD at the University of Pennsylvania’s Perelman School of Medicine and completed her OMS residency through the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania.

During her residency, Dr. Ha received extensive experience in dentoalveolar surgery, office based IV anesthesia, bone grafting, implant reconstruction services, immediate implant placement, facial trauma, orthognathic surgery, TMJ surgery, management of benign and malignant pathology and more.

In addition, Dr. Ha is certified in pediatric advanced life support, advanced trauma life support, advanced cardiac life support and basic life support. She is a member of a number of professional organizations and has published research articles on a variety of OMS-related topics, such as cleft palate treatment, orthodontic and craniofacial research, and dental management of hypertensive and diabetic patients by general dentists.

Stonebriar Facial and Oral Surgery provides a full scope of OMS services and is an active member of the Academy of Osseointegration, offering advanced, specialized knowledge about the science and clinical applications of implant dentistry. Stonebriar Facial and Oral Surgery also is a partner practice of U.S. Oral Surgery Management, a management services firm that sets the standard for oral and maxillofacial surgery management. For more information, visit https://www.stonebriarfaces.com.

