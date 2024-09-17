Agricultural Adjuvants Market to Reach USD 5.8 Billion by 2032 Driven by Increasing Crop Yield Efficiency and Advancements in Sustainable Farming Practices | Report by SNS Insider

Austin, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Agricultural Adjuvants Market Size was valued at USD 3.79 billion in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 5.8 Billion by 2032, and grow at a CAGR of 4.8% over the forecast period 2024-2032.





Get a Sample Report of Agricultural Adjuvants Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/3577

Key Players

BASF SE (Dash HC, Agnique, Break-Thru)

Brandt Consolidated, Inc. (Brandt 5 Star, Brandt Smart System, Brandt TriTek)

Clariant AG (Synergen OS, Genagen, Hostapon)

Corteva Agriscience (VaporGrip, Surpass NXT, Keystone NXT)

Croda International PLC (Atplus, Renex, Hypermer)

Dow Chemical Company (Verdict, Intrepid Edge, Surpass)

Evonik Industries AG (BREAK-THRU S240, BREAK-THRU DF, BREAK-THRU SD 260)

GarrCo Products, Inc. (Snap, Surfate, Tenacity)

Helena Chemical Company (Induce, Grounded, Delta Gold)

Huntsman International LLC (Agrimax, Teric, Ethylan)

KALO, Inc. (RainDrop, Aqua-Zorb, Hydro-Wet)

Miller Chemical & Fertilizer (Induce, Tank and Tracker, Millerplex)

Nufarm Ltd. (Nuance, LI 700, WeedMaster)

Precision Laboratories (Border Xtra, Protyx, Jet Shield)

Solvay SA (Rhodafac, Geronol, Actizone)

Stepan Company (STEPGROW, STEPOSOL, MAKON)

Tanatex Chemicals B.V. (Baytan, Verbenone, Dropp)

UPL Limited (DewAqua, Lifeline, Interline)

Wilbur-Ellis Holdings, Inc. (Brimstone, Kudos, Destiny)

Winfield United (MasterLock, Interlock, Strike Force)

Agricultural Adjuvants Market Overview

The agricultural adjuvants market has grown dramatically over the years, mainly due to the surging demand for efficient crop protection solutions. Agricultural adjuvants play a vital role in enhancing the effectiveness of pesticides like insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; hence they are increasingly being adopted as farmers are paying attention to better yield amidst severe environmental challenges. In 2024, industry players such as Ginkgo Bioworks and SaponiQx received contracts to design the next generation of adjuvants using generative molecular design. Other companies are launching new products. For instance, Clariant rolled out ADJUWEX in March 2022, supporting glufosinate herbicides, further enhancing the growth of the sector. More inventions of biotechnology can be observed in the developing adjuvants using yeast in May 2024 to improve vaccine supply in agriculture with the likelihood of enhanced crop protection at a new efficiency level.

Additionally, there are advances regarding herbicide efficacy as application with adjuvants has improved and has been backed by studies based on January 2023 that highlighted their role when combating resistant weeds. Agricultural adjuvants market will therefore play a significant role in helping farmers meet the growing demand for food globally while maintaining sustainability. Increased awareness about the negative impact of chemical overuse and a continued shift toward biological-based adjuvants also will boost this market further going forward.

Segment Analysis

In 2023, herbicides dominated the agricultural adjuvants market, holding an estimated market share of over 45%. This dominance is primarily attributed to the widespread use of herbicides in combating the challenges posed by resistant weeds. As agricultural lands face increasing threats from herbicide-resistant plants, particularly in crops like corn and soybeans, farmers are turning to herbicides with effective adjuvants to enhance performance. Herbicides, when combined with the right adjuvants, such as nonionic surfactants or oil-based adjuvants, can significantly improve absorption and efficacy. For instance, the usage of adjuvants in herbicide application for cornfields has reduced the growth of weeds to an average level in the United States. Likewise, glyphosate-resistant weeds that have increased the yield of crops have made farmers in Brazil employ adjuvant-enhanced herbicides. The focus on precision farming and the integrated pest management system is also the reason adjuvants are in demand mainly in the North America and Latin America regions.

Key Maret Segments:

By Source

Bio-based

Petroleum-based

By Product

Utility Adjuvants Compatibility Agents Buffering Agents Water Conditioning Agents Drift Control Agents Antifoaming Agents Others

Activator Adjuvants Oil-based Adjuvants Surfactants



By Formulation

Emulsifiable Concentrates

Suspension Concentrates

By Crop Type

Fruits & Vegetables

Cereals & Grains

Oilseeds & Pulses

Others

By Application

Insecticides

Herbicides

Fungicides

Others

If you need any Customization in the Report as per your Business Requirement Ask @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/3577

Trend Analysis: Agricultural Adjuvants Market

Bio-based, and more importantly, eco-friendly is another rapidly expanding trend in the agricultural adjuvants market development. A rise in the connection of agricultural sustainability to the sustainability movement as a whole in agriculture, coupled with environmental considerations, has been compelling farmers and manufacturers increasingly to reduce their dependence on such chemically heavy pesticides through the use of biologically active adjuvants that offer much-reduced toxicity and further improved biodegradability. There is also precision farming and the need for customized adjuvants, which will boost the efficacy of pesticides and reduce waste. Nanotechnology and biotechnology innovations further impel this trend, in route to the development of better adjuvants which are produced in line with increasing demands in sustainable and efficient crop management.

Regional Analysis

North America dominated the Agricultural Adjuvants Market with an estimated share of around 40% in 2023. The region's lead is primarily due to the increased adoption of advanced farming practices and herbicide-tolerant crops. In both the United States and Canada, adjuvants have become very crucial in enhancing the effectiveness of herbicides, particularly as herbicide-resistant weeds are on the increase. As an example, adjuvants have been a critical addition to the herbicides applied by U.S. corn and soybean growers, reducing the incidence of resistant weeds while raising crop yields. Incentivizing the pursuit of sustainable agriculture and limiting chemical runoff through government policies is also encouraging the region to use more biological adjuvants, thereby enhancing its market share. In the coming years, North America is probably going to retain its leadership as it is forward-looking concerning innovation and technology of precision farming.

Key Takeaways:

With increased demand for sustainable farming, the use of bio-based agricultural adjuvants reduces environmental impact, among other benefits.

Precision agriculture is increasingly showing influences on the agriculture adjuvants market in the form of customized adjuvant solutions that help optimize the use of pesticides, thereby improving crop protection.

Includes nanotechnology, biotechnology, and more of which are coming together to make more efficient targeted adjuvant formulations.

Increasing demand for food globally and also problems such as weed resistance to herbicides dictate the need for developing adjuvant innovation to enable increased crop yields as well as efficient utilization of pesticides.

Buy this Exclusive Report Which Includes @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/3577

BENEFITS:

No. Of Pages: 435 Pages Report

Regions/Countries:

North America (3 Countries)

Europe (~15 Countries)

Asia Pacific (~10 Countries)

Latin America (~5 Countries)

Middle East & Africa (~5 Countries) (Include Israel)

ME Sheet: Market Estimation in Excel Format

Company Analysis:

Major 16 companies covered in final report.

Additional 5 companies will be covered as per client demand complimentary.

Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting:

Feature Analysis, by Offering

Performance Benchmarks, by Offering

Usage Statistics, by Region, 2023

Integration Capabilities, by Offering

Regulatory Compliance, by Region

Read Full Report Description @ https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/agricultural-adjuvants-market-3577

[For more information or need any customization research mail us at info@snsinsider.com]

SNS Insider Offering/ Consulting Services:

Go To Market Assessment Service

Total Addressable Market (TAM) Assessment

Competitive Benchmarking and Market Share Gain

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.