ISTA launches new digital cloud application to streamline data collection, collaboration and packaging design

EAST LANSING, Mich., Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The International Safe Transit Association (ISTA), the leading industry developer of pre-shipment performance testing standards for packaged products, today launched its groundbreaking cloud application for ISTA members called ISTA Digital, aimed at revolutionizing packaging design and enhancing transparency in distribution chains.

ISTA Digital is free to ISTA members and offers innovative tools to streamline data collection, collaboration and packaging design processes.

"ISTA Digital represents a significant leap forward in our mission to promote the safe and sustainable transportation of products worldwide,” said ISTA President and CEO A.J. Gruber. “By providing our members with advanced digital solutions, we are empowering them to make informed decisions, reduce product damage and achieve sustainability goals.”

Designed to address the complexities of modern supply chains, ISTA Digital equips users with tools to comprehensively understand distribution cycles, identify challenges and optimize packaging designs for enhanced performance and sustainability.

“This is really a new era for collaboration and transparency in packaging design,” said Matt Thompson, vice president of program and market development for ISTA. “With its robust features, ISTA Digital will change the way ISTA members — and all packaging professionals — work in the future.”

Key features of ISTA Digital include:

Comprehensive Data Collection: Users can collect and upload observational supply chain and distribution cycle data including photos, videos and metric data to build distribution maps and associate product and package handling, equipment and storage data as well as distribution environment hazard data.

Enhanced Collaboration: ISTA Digital users can connect with contributors and collaborators to document package and product damage in a pursuit to bring transparency to your supply chains and distribution channels from product manufacturing and packaging all the way to delivery at the front door of the end-customer.

Project Management Tools: ISTA Digital enables users to document and share packaging design, development, and testing projects, manage project timelines, and track the success of optimization initiatives over time.

Privacy-First Platform: ISTA Digital prioritizes user privacy, offering options for secure sharing of project data with internal teams, vendors, suppliers, and other stakeholders.

ISTA plans to continually expand ISTA Digital with innovative tools for packaging design, testing, data collection and collaboration.

ISTA Digital is available to all ISTA members as part of their membership benefits. Non-members can explore ISTA Digital with a complimentary seven-day trial by visiting the ISTA Digital website.

The International Safe Transit Association (ISTA) is a member-based nonprofit that empowers organizations, and their people, to minimize product damage throughout distribution and optimize resource usage through effective package design. Worldwide, ISTA is the most trusted, knowledgeable and respected authority in predictive package-performance testing and design standards, helping its members develop more effective packaging to withstand the ever-changing risks of the global distribution environment. For more information, visit www.ista.org.