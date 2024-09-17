CHRISTUS Health to open new hospital in Beaumont serving Southeast Texas

IRVING, Texas, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHRISTUS Health, an international not-for-profit Catholic health system, announced today it is expanding access to high-quality and compassionate health care services in Southeast Texas with a new hospital facility in Beaumont that will open to area residents in the coming months.

“As health care needs grow in Southeast Texas and beyond, we continue to expand our services to ensure that area residents have access to the innovative, faith-based care they have come to expect and deserve,” said Ernie Sadau, president and chief executive officer of CHRISTUS Health. “We know consumers have choices as to where they seek care, and finding care close to home is ideal.”



The new hospital facility will be at the former Medical Center of Southeast Texas - Victory Campus on Dowlen Road in West Beaumont. Renovations are underway at the hospital facility, which will open in the months ahead.

The nearly 6-acre hospital campus will feature an emergency room, surgical space, and medical offices. Services will expand upon our existing innovative care with the latest in robotic surgery, full range of orthopedic care, and emergency medical care so that we can continue to be the provider of choice for our families and residents in the community.

“We know that residents in Beaumont, Port Arthur and surrounding communities want to access our health system and the exceptional care we provide,” said Paul Trevino, chief executive officer of CHRISTUS Southeast Texas Health System. “We are honored to meet that need and continue our mission to expand the healing ministry of Jesus Christ.”

About CHRISTUS Health

CHRISTUS Health is an international faith-based, not-for-profit health care system based in Irving, Texas, with more than 60 hospitals in Texas, Louisiana, New Mexico, Chile, Colombia and Mexico. CHRISTUS Health is made up of 51,000 Associates providing compassionate and individualized care at more than 600 centers, including community hospitals, cSlinics, long-term care facilities and health ministries. Sponsored by the Sisters of Charity of the Incarnate Word of Houston, Sisters of Charity of the Incarnate Word of San Antonio and the Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth, our mission is to extend the healing ministry of Jesus Christ to every individual we serve. For more information, visit www.christushealth.org

