Operation Safe Spaces Announces Town Hall At Relativity Fest 2024

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Operation Safe Spaces (OSS), a task force that fosters and encourages safe environments to promote a culture of mutual respect for all genders in the global legal and legal technology industries, announces a Town Hall session titled “Operation Safe Spaces: A Working Session on Reporting, Safety, and Education Initiatives” at Relativity Fest 2024. Relativity Fest 2024 is September 25-27 at the Hyatt Regency Chicago.



OSS is a dedicated task force committed to cultivating respect for all within the legal community and supporting setting up environments at professional gatherings where everyone can feel safe. All Relativity Fest attendees are invited to a collaborative workshop to develop practical solutions related to reporting, safety and education.

In this session, the task force members will be introduced and the session coordinators will provide an overview of the OSS mission and ongoing initiatives. Participants will then be divided into groups to focus on reporting, safety and education topics to generate potential initiatives for the OSS task force working groups to develop further. All voices are encouraged to participate in this crucial conversation.

The goal of OSS and the town hall is to identify and shape initiatives that the OSS task force can potentially advance to strengthen inclusivity and safety in our community.

Town Hall coordinators are:

• OSS President Esther Birnbaum

• OSS Vice President Blair Cohen

• OSS Training/Education Working Group Co-chair Shana Pederson

What: Operation Safe Spaces Town Hall

Who: All Relativity Fest attendees are welcome.

Where: Grand Hall GH

When: Wednesday, September 25, 3:30 p.m. to 4:15 p.m.

To learn more about Operation Safe Spaces, visit https://www.womeninediscovery.org/OSS.

About Operation Safe Spaces

Operation Safe Spaces (OSS) is a dedicated task force committed to fostering safe environments and cultivating a culture of mutual respect within the legal community. OSS sets new standards through educational programs, reporting infrastructure, resource allocation, media press kits and initiatives, conference certification protocols and guidelines to ensure safe spaces in all professional gatherings.

