Expert IEP Launches AI/ML-Powered Platform to Support Neurodiverse Learners

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an innovative leap forward for special education, Expert IEP unveils its AI-powered platform, designed to provide crucial support for parents of K-12 students with learning differences and disclosed disabilities. Built for parents by parents, Expert IEP tailors Individualized Education Plans (IEPs) to meet each student’s unique needs, by enhancing educational experiences and outcomes. Founded by award-winning cognitive scientist and author, Antoinette Banks, the platform streamlines the IEP management process for parents, empowering them to better advocate for their children's development and learning outcomes. With a neurodiversity-affirming approach, this technological advancement marks a significant leap forward in education, ensuring more personalized and effective support for students with learning differences and disclosed disabilities.



Expert IEP's platform focuses on enhancing academic outcomes and personal growth for students with learning differences and disclosed disabilities by meticulously analyzing their unique learning profiles. Utilizing advanced AI algorithms, it provides customized recommendations tailored to individual educational needs, significantly boosting academic achievement. For parents, this technology simplifies the special education process by automating time-consuming tasks such as scheduling IEP meetings and managing crucial documentation. This automation allows parents to devote more attention to pivotal aspects of their children's education, such as personal development and advocacy, thereby reinforcing a more focused and supportive learning environment.

While traditional IEP management often depends on manual organization or external advocates, Expert IEP’s system is designed to anticipate needs and provide solutions before challenges escalate, establishing it as an essential tool for today’s digitally adept families.

"Drawing from my own journey through the complexities of special education for my daughter, who has autism and ADHD (AuDHD), our team is intimately familiar with the challenges that families encounter," stated Antoinette Banks, Founder and CEO of Expert IEP. "It took someone who has lived through the challenging experience of advocacy, has a knack for technology, and brings a strong research background to develop a product that truly honors the struggles families face. Our platform aims to support the diverse needs of students, students, with the goal of providing recommendations that balance academic standards with personalized approaches to learning."

The launch of Expert IEP marks a significant step toward inclusive education, recognizing the cognitive and physical needs of all students. By embracing AI and ML technology, Expert IEP aims to ensure that every student, regardless of their learning style or physical capabilities, receives an education that truly accommodates their individual requirements.

Expert IEP is an innovative platform that leverages artificial intelligence (AI) alongside human oversight to transform the management and optimization of Individualized Education Plans (IEPs) for K-12 students with learning differences and disclosed disabilities. Developed by cognitive scientist Antoinette Banks, the platform is built from a deep understanding of the challenges and needs faced by families navigating special education. The core mission of Expert IEP is to empower families to champion personalized, inclusive educational paths, ensuring that all students, regardless of their learning styles or physical capabilities, receive supportive and enriching education.

