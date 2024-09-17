Global Real Estate Advisors (GREA) Expands with Two New Offices and Welcomes CEO Tiffany Wright

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Real Estate Advisors (GREA), a full-service real estate advisory firm specializing in multifamily acquisitions and dispositions, is pleased to announce a series of strategic moves designed to fuel its next phase of growth. The company is expanding its East Coast presence with two new offices and welcoming Tiffany Wright as its new Chief Executive Officer.



Expansion in Key Markets

The addition of Ariel Property Advisors in New York City and Deaton Investment Real Estate in Raleigh, North Carolina, mark GREA’s ongoing commitment to providing exceptional real estate expertise and service to clients in key markets across the country.

The New York City office will expand GREA's platform by offering capital services and enhancing the company’s affordable housing platform. In a dynamic real estate market, Ariel Property Group presents significant opportunities for growth.

Shimon Shkury, President and Founder of Ariel Property Advisors said, "We are excited about Ariel’s partnership with GREA. Through our Capital Services Group, Ariel will provide mortgage and equity placement services to clients nationwide. Additionally, our Affordable Housing experts will share their capabilities with the entire GREA network, which will help ensure the development and preservation of quality affordable housing in communities throughout the country.”

The Raleigh office positions GREA for continued success in the rapidly growing Triangle region, a hub for technology, life sciences, and education. As one of the fastest-growing real estate markets in the country, this area offers significant opportunities. The addition of Deaton to GREA’s network will enhance the firm’s ability to serve clients in this thriving market, providing comprehensive real estate services.

This emphasis on collaboration is already evident in GREA’s recent activities. The Raleigh office has demonstrated the power of cross-office collaboration by successfully closing two transactions with the Atlanta office and two deals with the Philadelphia office. This level of collaboration showcases GREA’s ability to provide comprehensive real estate services and offer a truly connected platform across the country.

"We are very excited to join the GREA National Sales Platform and have already seen the benefits to our clients of cooperation and collaboration with other GREA brokers,” Steve Deaton said. “Our sellers are getting huge exposure of their properties to an ever-expanding national pool of buyers and our buyers gain the benefit of working with a seasoned professional broker in whatever market they choose to enter next. As we continue to grow and expand the number of offices under the GREA umbrella, this has the potential to completely disrupt multi-family brokerage as it currently exists."

GREA’s continued expansion is part of a broader strategy to provide localized expertise while leveraging the company’s nationwide platform to create a seamless experience for clients. With the New York and Raleigh offices now part of the network, GREA is even better equipped to meet the needs of its growing client base.

New Leadership to Drive Growth

In conjunction with this exciting expansion, GREA is proud to welcome Tiffany Wright as the company’s new Chief Executive Officer. Wright, who brings 10 years of leadership experience in the real estate industry, will spearhead the company’s growth strategy and enhance its market presence. As the first female CEO of GREA, Wright’s appointment marks a significant milestone in the company’s history, demonstrating its dedication to fostering diversity and leadership excellence.

“I am honored to join GREA at such a pivotal moment in our growth, particularly with the addition of the Aerial and Deaton offices,” said Wright. “We recognize that our greatest strength lies in the exceptional talent we have nationwide. By uniting this diverse expertise, we can deliver impactful results for our clients, grow our national reach, achieve economies of scale, and set a new standard for our industry. Our focus is on unlocking the full power of our people — sharing knowledge, collaborating closely, and evolving continuously — to ensure that every office thrives together and drives the next phase of our company’s success.”

As GREA moves forward under Wright’s leadership, the company is committed to fostering innovation, collaboration, and client-focused solutions across its platform.

About GREA

GREA offers a personal, hands-on, client-driven approach that understands how to tailor solutions to the needs of each investor. GREA aims to help its clients achieve their real estate goals by leveraging its local expertise with the network's global reach, knowledge, experience, expertise, creativity, and connections. For more information, visit www.grea.com.

