BioVaxys Technology Corp. to Present at the Life Sciences Investor Forum September 19th 2024

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioVaxys Technology Corp. (CSE: BIOV) (FRA: 5LB) (OTCQB: BVAXF) (“BioVaxys” or the “Company”) a clinical-stage company developing a portfolio of immune-educating therapies based on its novel DPX™ platform to treat a range of cancers, infectious diseases, and immune modulated disorders is pleased to announce that Chief Executive Officer James Passin has been invited to present live at the Life Sciences Investor Forum, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on September 19th 2024.



DATE: September 19th, 2024

TIME: 11:30AM EST

LINK: https://bit.ly/3XjDJkL

BioVaxys will be available for scheduled 1x1 meetings throughout the day on September 19th, 20th, 23rd and 24th.

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the Company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights

In early 2024, BioVaxys acquired the entire portfolio of discovery, preclinical and clinical development stage assets in oncology, infectious disease, antigen desensitization, and other immunological fields based on the DPX™ immune educating platform technology, developed by the former Canadian biotechnology company, IMV Inc. DPX is a novel lipid-in-oil delivery platform that can incorporate a range of bioactive molecules, ,such as polynucleotides, peptides, proteins, and small molecules to produce targeted, long-lasting immune responses enabled by various formulated components. The DPX platform facilitates antigen delivery to regional lymph nodes and has been demonstrated to induce robust and durable T cell and B cell responses in pre-clinical and clinical studies for both cancer and infectious disease.



The acquisition gives BioVaxys over 120 patents & applications across multiple platforms and product candidates, with extensive preclinical and human proof of concept data across ID and oncology applications in phase 1 and phase 2 studies.

About BioVaxys Technology Corp.

BioVaxys Technology Corp. (www.biovaxys.com) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving patient lives with novel immunotherapies based on its DPX™ immune-educating technology platform and its HapTenix© "neoantigen" tumor cell construct platform, for treating cancers, infectious disease, antigen desensitization, and other immunological diseases. DPX™ is a patented delivery platform that can incorporate a range of bioactive molecules to produce targeted, long-lasting immune responses enabled by various formulated components. The DPX platform facilitates antigen delivery to regional lymph nodes and has been demonstrated to induce robust and durable T cell and B cell responses in pre-clinical and clinical studies for both cancer and infectious disease. The Company's clinical stage pipeline includes maveropepimut-S (MVP-S), based on the DPX™ platform, and is in Phase II clinical development for advanced Relapsed-Refractory Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphoma (DLBCL) and platinum resistant Ovarian Cancer. MVP-S delivers antigenic peptides from survivin, a well-recognized cancer antigen commonly overexpressed in advanced cancers, and also delivers an innate immune activator and a universal CD4 T cell helper peptide. MVP-S has been well tolerated and has demonstrated defined clinical benefit in multiple cancer indications as well as the activation of a targeted and sustained, survivin-specific anti-tumor immune response. BioVaxys is also developing DPX™+SurMAGE, a dual-targeted immunotherapy combining antigenic peptides for both the survivin and MAGE-A9 cancer proteins to elicit immune responses to these two distinct cancer antigens simultaneously, DPX™-RSV for Respiratory Syncytial Virus, DPX™+peanut antigen for peanut allergy prophylaxis, and BVX-0918, a personalized immunotherapeutic vaccine using it proprietary HapTenix© "neoantigen" tumor cell construct platform for refractive late-stage ovarian cancer. BioVaxys common shares are listed on the CSE under the stock symbol "BIOV" and trade on the Frankfurt Bourse (FRA: 5LB) and in the US (OTCQB: BVAXF). For more information, visit www.biovaxys.com and connect with us on X and LinkedIn.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

