New Book On Childhood Trauma Recovery Helps Individuals Escape The Cycle of Pain

Charleston, SC, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In her latest book, The Lingering Shadow, Doctor of Ministry Linda H. Plick asserts that individuals can break free from their cycles of negative self-perception, self-blame, and self-destructive behaviors by addressing the childhood trauma at root of all these issues.

Childhood trauma can take a multitude of different forms, from the more obvious emotional, sexual, and physical abuse to the more subtle and less easy to identify elements of turmoil. But individuals who cope with past trauma are not alone, and they are not trapped in whatever maladaptive patterns they have taken on to cope. In The Lingering Shadow, Plick combines faith, personal experiences, and science to help others find a new path to healing. Her strategy uses the power of neuroplasticity, the brain’s ability to adapt and change, to break free of destructive habits and unhealthy emotional responses.

The Lingering Shadow will appeal to readers looking for a faith-based method for finding a way out of negative cycles. Grounded in science and informed by experience and spirituality, The Lingering Shadow enables individuals to create new neuron networks that will help them break the chains of pain, misery, and suffering.

The Lingering Shadow is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.com. For more information about the author, please visit any of her social media platforms

Facebook: Linda Kaye Plick

About the Author:

Linda H. Plick worked for 35 years with the City of Los Angeles. After her time there, she earned a bachelor’s in chemical dependency and substance abuse with an emphasis in addiction and two master’s degrees in biblical studies and addiction counseling. She earned a doctorate in professional faith-based biblical counseling and became a faith-based biblical counselor. In addition, she taught Bible study to children in public school for 30 years and worked as a volunteer at Challenger Memorial Youth Prison Center.

Media Contact: Linda H. Plick

LindaHallGray@icloud.com

Available for interviews: Author, Linda H. Plick

Attachment