Bit-Wizards Encourages Businesses to Consider Microsoft Copilot Opportunities and General AI Risks

Fort Walton Beach, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With Microsoft's announcement of its newest expansions to Copilot, its proprietary artificial intelligence (AI), managed IT provider Bit-Wizards invites small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) to learn how AI can boost their operations. Before diving in and leveraging the benefits of AI-powered automations and tools, it's critical to understand its capabilities, common misunderstandings, and potential risks.

The next phase of Copilot updates includes enhanced capabilities in Excel, PowerPoint, and other programs, with the biggest highlight being the introduction of Copilot agents. Using the Copilot Studio, businesses can create AI agents that are dedicated to automating specific functions like inventory tracking, document review, customer service, and more. While the resulting text, image, or file output seems expertly crafted by a person, it's entirely computer-generated based on the information provided by users and their Microsoft 365 data.

"At its core, AI is an approximation of intelligence," explains Sam Blowes, Director of Solution Consulting at Bit-Wizards. "It's autocomplete on steroids—AI's job is to determine what the next words should be each time you ask a question, and the feeling of having a conversation makes it seem intelligent."

While programs like Copilot are generally safe, they shouldn't be used haphazardly. AI programs that lack data security measures especially pose cybersecurity risks if you provide prompts with sensitive information. In the hands of bad actors, the same programs that boost productivity and creativity can enhance identity theft, phishing, and other cyberattack approaches.

Even with cybersecurity threats at an all-time high, the most significant concern for SMBs is whether Copilot and other AI can replace people. While AI depends on human input and can't replace people, employees and companies that know how to leverage these tools will surpass those that don't. It can't be done overnight, but learning how programs like Copilot can work is the first step toward integrating AI solutions and benefits into your operations. For more information on better understanding AI and its role in your business, click here.

###

About Bit-Wizards



Bit-Wizards is an award-winning managed IT company. Founded in 2000 and recognized for excellence at the national, regional, and state levels, Bit-Wizards is the result of a vision to create a company where innovation and creativity flourish. With the latest certifications in cutting-edge technologies, Bit-Wizards provides the highest level of expertise to drive their clients’ vision forward. Visit BitWizards.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and X for more information.

