Avaap and AccurateAI Partnership Helps Organizations Improve Employee Engagement through AI-powered Solutions

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avaap, a premier technology and advisory consulting partner, today announced a strategic partnership with AccurateAI to introduce AI-powered solutions aimed at enhancing employee engagement. The initial solution, ACEBenefits, will offer companies a streamlined help desk automation system designed to quickly address a wide range of employee questions related to benefits, company policies, and expense policies.



ACEBenefits integrates seamlessly with core HR applications, such as Workday, as well as third-party applications and various company-specific documents. Whether employees need to know their benefit plan details or review the expense policy for booking a hotel in New York City, ACEBenefits is designed to deliver rapid, accurate, and contextually relevant answers.

“This partnership with AccurateAI positions Avaap to accelerate its entry into the AI-driven services market,” said Jim Carr, Senior Vice President of Sales and Innovation at Avaap. “We view AccurateAI’s platform as a powerful tool that will allow us to develop a comprehensive suite of solutions for our clients – the first of which will be ACEBenefits. Combined with our expertise in data, analytics, and AI consulting, this platform will provide significant value as organizations look to modernize and transform to meet today’s business challenges.”

Added Brandon Britton, Managing Partner of AccurateAI, “Our partnership with Avaap represents a powerful synergy between AccurateAI’s precision-driven platform and Avaap’s expertise in the state, local, and education sectors. Together, we will enable organizations to harness the full potential of AI, enhancing their ability to manage complex data, streamline decision-making, and achieve new levels of efficiency and accuracy.”

About Avaap

Avaap is a premier technology and advisory consulting partner dedicated to accelerating organizational transformation. Our deep expertise in Workday, Tableau, and other enterprise solutions enables us to provide customized, full lifecycle services. We cover every aspect of your transformation journey from strategy and technology selection to successful project implementation, process optimization, employee training, and post-production support, including analytics and AI.

Our clients range from medium-sized businesses to large enterprises, including higher education, government, nonprofits, special districts, transit, and healthcare sectors. Discover how Avaap can drive your success at avaap.com.

About AccurateAI

AccurateAI is a provider of high-value AI solutions, specializing in applications where extreme accuracy is paramount. The platform is designed from the ground up to swiftly detect errors, diagnose their root causes, and correct them in real-time. AccurateAI excels at solving complex cases requiring advanced problem-solving capabilities by leveraging both structured and unstructured data. Our commitment to precision and reliability enables businesses to make smarter, faster decisions with confidence.