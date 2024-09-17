John Soden Joins Guggenheim Securities to Expand Healthcare Investment Banking

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guggenheim Securities, the investment banking and capital markets division of Guggenheim Partners, announced today that John Soden has joined the firm’s Healthcare investment banking practice as a Senior Managing Director. Mr. Soden is based in Guggenheim’s San Francisco office and will focus on expanding the firm’s medical technology and life science investment banking business.



Mr. Soden brings approximately 30 years of industry and investment banking experience to Guggenheim. He joins the firm from Cain Brothers, a division of KeyBanc Capital Partners, where he served as a Managing Director, Head of M&A, and oversaw the Medtech practice for approximately eight years. Prior to his time at Cain Brothers, Mr. Soden was a Managing Director and Head of Medical Technologies at Houlihan Lokey for approximately seven years.

“We are pleased to welcome John to Guggenheim,” said Mark Van Lith, CEO of Guggenheim Securities. “John’s impressive track record advising innovative companies across the medical technology industry and extensive experience as a leader of teams will enhance our ability to grow our premier healthcare investment banking business. We look forward to his continued success at the firm.”

Mr. Soden earned his B.A. (with honors) in Economics from Northwestern University.

About Guggenheim Securities

Guggenheim Securities is the investment banking and capital markets business of Guggenheim Partners, a global investment and advisory firm. Guggenheim Securities offers services that fall into four broad categories: Advisory, Financing, Sales and Trading, and Research. Guggenheim Securities is headquartered in New York, with additional offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Houston, London, Menlo Park, and San Francisco. For more information, please visit GuggenheimSecurities.com , follow us on LinkedIn or contact us at GSinfo@GuggenheimPartners.com or 212.518.9200.

About Guggenheim Partners

Guggenheim Partners is a diversified financial services firm that delivers value to its clients through two primary businesses: Guggenheim Investments, a premier global asset manager and investment advisor, and Guggenheim Securities, a leading investment banking and capital markets business. Guggenheim’s professionals are based in offices around the world, and our commitment is to deliver long-term results with excellence and integrity while advancing the strategic interests of our clients. Learn more at GuggenheimPartners.com , and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @GuggenheimPtnrs.

Media Contact