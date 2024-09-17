India Dental Bone Graft Substitute Market Trends, Competition, Forecast and Opportunities, 2030 Featuring Key Vendors - Dentsply, Geistlich Pharma, NovaBone, Advanced Biotech Products, & Straumann

Dublin, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Dental Bone Graft Substitute Market, By Region, Competition, Forecast and Opportunities, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



India Dental Bone Graft Substitute Market was valued at USD 17.25 Million in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 27.15 Million by 2030 with a CAGR of 8.05%

The Indian dental bone graft substitute market is experiencing substantial growth, driven by advancements in dental technology, an increasing prevalence of dental disorders, and rising demand for reconstructive dental procedures. Dental bone graft substitutes are materials used to repair or replace bone lost due to trauma, disease, or surgical procedures, playing a crucial role in various dental and oral surgeries, including dental implants and bone regeneration.







The dental bone graft substitute market in India is expanding rapidly, spurred by an increased focus on dental health and aesthetics. Bone graft substitutes are essential for patients undergoing dental implants or reconstructive surgeries, where the natural bone is insufficient to support the implant. These substitutes facilitate bone regeneration by providing a scaffold that promotes the growth of new bone tissue. The market comprises various materials, including synthetic grafts, allografts, and xenografts, each offering unique benefits and applications.



Several factors are driving the growth of the dental bone graft substitute market in India. Firstly, there is a rising incidence of dental disorders and conditions requiring bone grafting procedures. Increasing urbanization, changing lifestyles, and dietary habits contribute to oral health issues such as periodontal disease, tooth loss, and bone deterioration, all of which necessitate bone grafting interventions.



The growing popularity of dental implants as a preferred solution for tooth replacement is another significant driver. Dental implants require sufficient bone density for successful placement, leading to a higher demand for bone graft substitutes to enhance bone volume and quality. As cosmetic dentistry gains prominence, patients are increasingly seeking advanced and aesthetically pleasing dental solutions, further boosting the demand for effective bone grafting materials.



Despite the positive growth trajectory, the dental bone graft substitute market in India faces several challenges. One major challenge is the high cost associated with advanced grafting materials and procedures. The cost factor can limit accessibility for some patients, affecting market penetration and growth.

Key Trends



The Indian dental bone graft substitute market is experiencing significant growth, with one of the driving factors being the rising number of dental clinics and specialized centers across the country. This trend is reshaping the market landscape, creating new opportunities for innovation and expansion while also addressing increasing patient needs for advanced dental procedures. The proliferation of these facilities is not only boosting the demand for bone graft substitutes but also enhancing the overall quality of dental care available in India.



The expansion of dental clinics and specialized centers in India is a reflection of the broader trend toward improved healthcare infrastructure and increased accessibility to specialized treatments. This growth is particularly notable in urban areas, where there has been a surge in the establishment of state-of-the-art dental facilities. These clinics and centers are equipped with the latest technologies and are staffed by skilled professionals, offering a range of advanced dental procedures, including bone grafting.



One of the key reasons behind the rise in dental clinics is the growing awareness and emphasis on oral health. As more people recognize the importance of dental care and its impact on overall health, there is an increasing demand for comprehensive dental services. This demand is driving the establishment of new clinics and centers that specialize in complex procedures such as dental implants, periodontal treatments, and bone grafting. These specialized facilities are crucial for providing high-quality care and addressing the needs of patients seeking advanced dental solutions.



The expansion of specialized centers is also a response to the increasing number of patients requiring bone graft substitutes for various dental procedures. Bone grafting is often necessary for patients undergoing dental implant surgeries, particularly in cases where there is insufficient bone volume or density. The rising popularity of dental implants, driven by their effectiveness and aesthetic benefits, has led to a corresponding increase in the demand for bone grafting procedures. As a result, specialized centers are focusing on offering a range of bone graft substitutes and related services to meet this growing demand.



Furthermore, the rise in dental clinics and specialized centers is contributing to the market's competitive landscape. The influx of new players and the expansion of existing facilities are driving innovation and improving the availability of advanced bone graft materials. Clinics are increasingly offering cutting-edge solutions, such as synthetic and bioengineered bone grafts, which enhance the success rates of dental procedures and provide better outcomes for patients.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 85 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $17.25 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $27.15 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.0% Regions Covered India

Dentsply India Pvt. Ltd.

Geistlich Pharma India Pvt. Ltd.

NovaBone Products Pvt. Ltd.

Advanced Biotech Products (P) Ltd. (Osseomold)

Straumann Dental India LLP

India Dental Bone Graft Substitute Market, By Type:

Allograft

Xenograft

Autograft

Synthetic Bone Graft

Others

India Dental Bone Graft Substitute Market, By Material:

Human Cell Source

Collagen

Animal Source

Others

India Dental Bone Graft Substitute Market, By Mechanism:

Osteo-conduction

Osteo-induction

Osteo-promotion

Osteo-genesis

India Dental Bone Graft Substitute Market, By Product:

Bio OSS

Grafton

Osteo-graf

India Dental Bone Graft Substitute Market, By Application:

Socket Preservation

Ridge Augmentation

Periodontal Defect Regeneration

Implant Bone Regeneration

Sinus Lift

India Dental Bone Graft Substitute Market, By End User:

Hospitals & Clinics

Dental Laboratories

Others

India Dental Bone Graft Substitute Market, By Region:

North India

East India

West India

South India

