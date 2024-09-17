Kids Scooter Market and Competition Analysis, 2024-2030, Featuring Razor USA, Micro Mobility Systems, Fuzion Pro Scooter, Swifty Scooters, Globber

Dublin, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Kids Scooter Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global kids scooter market is anticipated to reach USD 92.2 million by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2024 to 2030.

The increasing need to seek an alternative mode of transportation that is greener, cleaner, and cheap is a main factor fueling the demand for kids scooter. Non-government organizations such as Sustrans campaign to spread awareness related to health and physical exercise among the school children. Additionally, in order to increase adoption of these products, schools in developed countries including U.K. and Switzerland are providing customized storage units. For instance, more than 4 lakh children drive to school by a kids scooter.







3 wheel kids scooter held a leading market share in 2023. They are mostly popular among the preschooler and school children. These type of kid scooters are equipped with tow wheel in front and one in the rear for better stability. Companies including Razor USA LLC and Micro Mobility use aluminum alloys to improve weight carrying capacity and its anti-slip property helps children build balance.



Offline distribution channel led the market and held more than 72.8% share of the global revenue in 2023. These scooters have high visibility in retail stores such as Amazon Store, Decathlon, and Walmart. Increasing presence of these stores across the globe is a main factor expected to fuel demand for kids scooter over the forecast period. For instance, according to a report, as of 2019, U.S. retail giant Walmart operates 23 Sam's Club stores across 19 Chinese cities. The company plans to open 40 Sam's Club stores by the end of 2020 in China.



The online segment is anticipated to expand at the fastest CAGR of 4.20% from 2024 to 2030. Increasing product visibility at amazon.com, Flipkart, and snapdeal.com is a main factor driving sales of kids scooter through online channel. In addition, online portals provide 24*7 assistance, have a variety of products to choose from, and offer heavy discounts on branded products. Moreover, e-commerce retailers are expanding their presence in tier II and tier III cities and are focusing on improving delivery services. Most of the prominent companies also have their own sites, which contributes to the segment growth.



Europe held a leading market share in 2023 owing to high product adoption and shifting consumer focus towards a healthy lifestyle in countries such as U.K, Germany, and Switzerland. The Asia Pacific market is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. Increasing product availability in countries such as India and China on account of growing presence of e-retailers is a key factor expected to drive the market for kids scooter over the forecast period.



Market Trends

North America is anticipated to witness significant growth in the near future, due to increasing presence of companies such as Micro Mobility and Razor USA LLC, coupled with strategic expansion of retailers such as Decathlon and Amazon

2 wheel segment is projected to grow at significant CAGR during the forecast period

Europe market held the largest market revenue share of 33.4% in 2023, owing to high product availability, especially in U.K., Poland, and Switzerland

Online distribution channel is anticipated to expand at the fastest CAGR of 4.20% from 2024 to 2030, due to increasing presence of e-retailers in tier II and tier III cities

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $66.98 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $92.2 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.7% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Global Kids Scooter Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Introduction/Lineage Outlook

3.2. Market Size and Growth Prospects (USD Million)

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market Drivers Analysis

3.3.2. Market Restraints Analysis

3.4. Global Kids Scooter Market Analysis Tools

3.4.1. Porter's Analysis

3.4.2. PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4. Global Kids Scooter Market Consumer Behavior Analysis

4.1. Consumer Trends and Preferences

4.2. Factors Affecting Buying Decision

4.3. Consumer Product Adoption

4.4. Observations and Recommendations

Chapter 5. Global Kids Scooter Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Segment Dashboard

5.2. Global Kids Scooter Market: Product Movement Analysis, 2023 & 2030 (USD Million)

5.3. 2 Wheel

5.4. 3 Wheel

Chapter 6. Global Kids Scooter Market: Distribution Channel Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Segment Dashboard

6.2. Global Kids Scooter Market: Distribution Channel Movement Analysis, 2023 & 2030 (USD Million)

6.3. Online

6.4. Offline

Chapter 7. Global Kids Scooter Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Global Kids Scooter Market Share, by Region, 2023 & 2030 (USD Million)

7.2. North America

7.3. Europe

7.4. Asia Pacific

7.5. Latin America

7.6. Middle East and Africa

Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis by Key Market Participants

8.2. Company Categorization

8.3. Company Heat Map Analysis

8.4. Company Profiles

8.4.1. Razor USA LLC

8.4.2. Micro Mobility Systems AG

8.4.3. Fuzion Pro Scooter

8.4.4. Swifty Scooters Ltd.

8.4.5. Globber

8.4.6. Smoby

8.4.7. Oxelo

8.4.8. iScootbike Ltd.

8.4.9. Pacific Cycle Inc.

8.4.10. Radio Flyer

