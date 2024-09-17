Toys - Global Market Trends and Business Opportunities Report 2024: Analysis by Product Type, Age, Distribution Channel, Region and Country (2020-2030)

Dublin, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Toys Market (2024 Edition): Analysis by Product Type, Age, Distribution Channel, Region, and Country: Market Insights and Forecast (2020-2030)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global toys market was valued at USD 103.03 billion in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 143.41 billion in 2030.

The global toys market has benefited from the expanding middle-class population and rising disposable incomes in emerging economies. As more families attain higher income levels, their spending power on non-essential items, including toys, has increased. This economic growth has opened up new opportunities for toy manufacturers to penetrate untapped markets and cater to a broader consumer base. The increasing urbanization in these regions has also contributed to the market's growth, as urban parents often have greater access to a variety of toy products and are more likely to spend on their children's recreational needs.



Brand licensing has emerged as a significant driver of the toys market, with popular media franchises and characters playing a pivotal role in influencing children's toy preferences. Movies, television shows, and video games have a substantial impact on the types of toys that children desire, leading to lucrative licensing agreements between toy manufacturers and entertainment companies. Iconic franchises such as Disney, Marvel, and Star Wars have consistently driven toy sales, as children seek to own merchandise related to their favourite characters. The cyclical nature of media releases and the continuous introduction of new franchises ensure a steady stream of demand for licensed toys.



Consumers are increasingly seeking eco-friendly and sustainable toys made from non-toxic materials and recyclable components. Toy manufacturers are responding to this demand by adopting sustainable practices in their production processes and developing environmentally conscious products. This shift towards sustainability not only caters to the preferences of environmentally conscious consumers but also aligns with global efforts to reduce plastic waste and promote sustainable consumption.



