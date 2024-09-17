Turkey Domestic and Inbound Tourism Market Analysis, 2024: Key Trends, Construction Projects, Foreign Direct Investment, Source Markets, Types of Tourism, Destination Focus, Regional Risk Index & SWOT Analysis

Dublin, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Destination Market Insight: Turkey (2024)" country profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides a thorough insight into the Turkish domestic and inbound tourism market.

The report looks at the key trends affecting the Turkish tourism market, as well as the types of tourism the region is popular for.

The report offers an in-depth analysis of key trends, spending patterns, tourism construction projects, foreign direct investments, main source markets to the region, and current and future opportunities and challenges for tourism businesses seeking to tap into Turkey's inbound travel market.

The report helps to understand the inbound and domestic tourism industry in Turkey and how it is beneficial to tourism industry growth and how it helps economic growth.

The report explores the key market destinations in Turkey for global travelers along with the opportunities and challenges Turkish tourism could face.

List of Chapters Covered

Overview Tourism Potential Index Key Trends Tourism Construction Projects Foreign Direct Investment Source Markets Types of Tourism Destination Focus Regional Risk Index and SWOT Analysis Appendix

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Turkish Airlines

Pegasus Airlines

SunExpress

