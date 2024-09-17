Stealth Technology Market is expected to reach a revenue of USD 86.8 Bn by 2033, at 7.0% CAGR: Dimension Market Research

New York, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Overview

The Stealth Technology Market size is expected to reach USD 47.4 billion by 2024 and is further anticipated to reach USD 86.8 billion by 2033 according to Dimension Market Research. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 7.0% from 2024 to 2033.

Stealth technology, or low observable technology, includes techniques to make military assets like aircraft, ships, and vehicles less detectable by radar, infrared, sonar, and other sensors. It involves shaping surfaces to deflect radar, using radar-absorbing materials, and reducing heat and noise signatures, with visual camouflage being the simplest form.

The US Overview

The Stealth Technology Market in the US is projected to reach USD 16.3 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate of 6.6% over its forecast period.

The US stealth technology market is expanding due to opportunities in unmanned systems and advanced materials. Key trends like developing next-generation stealth capabilities and enhancing existing platforms. Collaborations between defense contractors & tech firms drive innovation. Further, high costs and development in detection technologies by adversaries create challenges, requiring ongoing investment to sustain stealth effectiveness and maintain a competitive edge.

Important Insights

The Stealth Technology Market is expected to grow by USD 36.5 billion by 2033 from 2024 with a CAGR of 7.0%.

from 2024 with a The Airborne segment is anticipated to dominate in 2024 with a majority & is expected to persist its domination throughout the forecasted period.

Radar Emission is set to lead the Stealth Technology market in 2024.

The defense segment is projected to get the largest revenue share in 2024 in the Stealth Technology market.

North America is predicted to have a 39.2% share of revenue share in the Global Stealth Technology Market in 2024.

Global Stealth Technology Market: Trends

Next-Generation Stealth Aircraft : Development &deployment of next-generation stealth aircraft, like the F-35 and B-21, are developing new standards in stealth capabilities.

: Development &deployment of next-generation stealth aircraft, like the F-35 and B-21, are developing new standards in stealth capabilities. Advancements in Radar-Absorbing Materials : Current innovations in radar-absorbing materials & coatings are improving the stealth characteristics of many platforms.

: Current innovations in radar-absorbing materials & coatings are improving the stealth characteristics of many platforms. Stealth Technology in Naval Vessels : Higher usage of stealth technology in naval vessels, like submarines and stealth ships, is expanding the scope of maritime defense.

: Higher usage of stealth technology in naval vessels, like submarines and stealth ships, is expanding the scope of maritime defense. Miniaturization and UAV Integration: Trends towards miniaturization and the integration of stealth features in unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) are emerging, making them more effective in reconnaissance & combat missions.

Stealth Technology Market: Competitive Landscape

The stealth technology market is highly competitive, due to innovation and advancement. Key players develop advanced materials &designs for better stealth capabilities while managing costs. Further, global defense budgets and the quest for technological superiority boost competition. Moreover, companies explore military and civilian applications, with partnerships accelerating development.

Some of the major players in the market include Raytheon Technologies Corporation, BAE Systems, General Dynamics Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Sukhoi, Baykar Tech, and more.

Some of the prominent market players

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

BAE Systems

General Dynamics Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Sukhoi

Baykar Tech

Boeing

Thales

RTX

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Other Key Players

Stealth Technology Market Scope

Report Highlights Details Market Size (2023) USD 47.4 Bn Forecast Value (2032) USD 86.8 Bn CAGR (2023-2032) 7.0% The US Market Size (2024) USD 16.3 Bn Leading Region in terms of Revenue Share North America Percentage of Revenue Share by Leading Region 39.2% Historical Data 2018 - 2023 Forecast Data 2025 - 2033 Base Year 2023 Estimate Year 2024 Segments Covered By Material, By Technology, By Platform, By Application Regional Coverage North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Regional Analysis

North America is expected to hold 39.3% of the stealth technology market in 2024, owing to high spending on defense and advanced R&D capabilities. Home to leading major contractors and research institutions, the region benefits from strong government support & funding, promoting the constant development of advanced stealth systems. North America's focus on maintaining military superiority ensures ongoing investment in next-generation technologies. Further, the Asia Pacific is expected to grow the fastest, driven by high defense budgets, regional security concerns, and investments in modernizing military capabilities and indigenous defense production.

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

The U.K.

France

Italy

Russia

Spain

Benelux

Nordic

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

ANZ

ASEAN

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Colombia

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Israel

Egypt

Rest of MEA

Segment Analysis:

The Global Stealth Technology Market is divided into airborne, naval, land, and other platforms. Among these, airborne platforms, crucial for reducing radar visibility and ensuring mission success in contested environments, drive market growth, which promotes innovation in materials and design like fighter jets and reconnaissance planes. In addition, land platforms are also expected to grow significantly, as integrating stealth features into military vehicles improves their survivability in modern warfare, driving developments in stealth technology and market expansion.

Stealth Technology Market Segmentation

By Material

Radar Absorbent Materials

Radar Reflecting Materials

By Technology

Radar Emission

IR Signature Emission

Radar Cross Section

RF Emission

Acoustic Emission

Plasma Cloud

Others

By Platform

Airborne

Naval

Land

Others

By Application

Military

Defense

Aerospace

Others

Global Stealth Technology Market: Driver

Defense Modernization Programs : Higher investment in modernizing military equipment and technology by governments globally boosts demand for advanced stealth technologies.

: Higher investment in modernizing military equipment and technology by governments globally boosts demand for advanced stealth technologies. Rising Geopolitical Tensions : Increasing security concerns and geopolitical tensions drive the need for better stealth capabilities to maintain strategic advantages.

: Increasing security concerns and geopolitical tensions drive the need for better stealth capabilities to maintain strategic advantages. Technological Advancements : Current innovations in materials science, radar-absorbing coatings, and electronic countermeasures improve the effectiveness and application of stealth technology.

: Current innovations in materials science, radar-absorbing coatings, and electronic countermeasures improve the effectiveness and application of stealth technology. Expanding Aerospace and Defense Sector: Growth in the aerospace & defense sectors, like the development of next-generation aircraft & unmanned systems, drives the adoption of stealth technology.

Global Stealth Technology Market: Restraints

High Development Costs : The major investment needed for research, development, and production of stealth technology can limit its large adoption.

: The major investment needed for research, development, and production of stealth technology can limit its large adoption. Technological Complexity : The advanced &complex nature of stealth technology creates challenges in terms of integration & maintenance.

: The advanced &complex nature of stealth technology creates challenges in terms of integration & maintenance. Counter-Stealth Technologies : Developments in detection technologies, like better radar & infrared systems, can minimize the effectiveness of stealth features, creating a challenge to market growth.

: Developments in detection technologies, like better radar & infrared systems, can minimize the effectiveness of stealth features, creating a challenge to market growth. Regulatory and Export Restrictions: Strict government regulations & export controls on military technologies can impact the global distribution and commercialization of stealth technology.

Global Stealth Technology Market: Opportunities

R&D in Emerging Markets : The growing focus on R&D in emerging markets provides opportunities for innovations &applications of stealth technology.

: The growing focus on R&D in emerging markets provides opportunities for innovations &applications of stealth technology. Commercial Aviation Applications : The expansion of stealth technology applications beyond military use into commercial aviation can develop new market avenues.

: The expansion of stealth technology applications beyond military use into commercial aviation can develop new market avenues. Integration with Autonomous Systems : The rising development of autonomous systems, like drones and unmanned vehicles, provides opportunities for integrating stealth technology to improve their operational capabilities.

: The rising development of autonomous systems, like drones and unmanned vehicles, provides opportunities for integrating stealth technology to improve their operational capabilities. Partnerships and Collaborations: Strategic partnerships &collaborations between defense contractors, technology firms, and research institutions can drive developments and broaden the market for stealth technology.

Recent Developments in the Stealth Technology Market

June 2024: The US Air Force (USAF) showcased the first official photos of the B-21 Raider stealth bomber in flight. The B-21 manufacturer Northrop Grumman thereafter unveiled more pictures of the bomber taking off, in the air, and in a hangar at Edwards Air Force Base.

The US Air Force (USAF) showcased the first official photos of the B-21 Raider stealth bomber in flight. The B-21 manufacturer Northrop Grumman thereafter unveiled more pictures of the bomber taking off, in the air, and in a hangar at Edwards Air Force Base. March 2024: India unveiled that it had collaborated with the race to develop a fifth-generation stealth combat aircraft, which will need to catch up to the likes of Turkey and South Korea, which have a major lead.

India unveiled that it had collaborated with the race to develop a fifth-generation stealth combat aircraft, which will need to catch up to the likes of Turkey and South Korea, which have a major lead. November 2023: China launched a Type-039C Yuan Class submarine that features an angled sail, highlighting sonar stealth technology. While other countries are exploring this technique, China is the first to implement it.

China launched a Type-039C Yuan Class submarine that features an angled sail, highlighting sonar stealth technology. While other countries are exploring this technique, China is the first to implement it. May 2023: The US Airforce launched B-21 ‘Raider’ at Air Force Plant 42 in Palmdale, California, marking a major step in the current battle between stealth and counter-stealth technologies.

Browse More Related Reports

