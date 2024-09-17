Rackspace Technology Announces Offer to Drive Rapid Migrations to AWS

SAN ANTONIO, Texas, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology® (NASDAQ: RXT), a leading hybrid, multicloud, and AI technology services company, today announced the launch of Rackspace Rapid Migration Offer (RRMO) designed to expedite data center migrations to Amazon Web Services (AWS). The Rackspace Rapid Migration Offer (RRMO) provides everything an organization needs to accelerate its move to the cloud.



RRMO provides a comprehensive suite of services encompassing migration planning, landing zone setup, migration execution, and 24x7x365 Day 2 cloud operations support with monitoring and incident response. This unique offer provides engineering and architectural support from Rackspace Technology, along with RiverMeadow Software Inc., a leader in Workload Mobility Automation and Services, and MontyCloud, an autonomous cloud operations platform company. RRMO delivers this all-encompassing migration solution with a seamless experience for customers to accelerate migrations to AWS.

RRMO also includes a two-month trial for Day 2 cloud operations as additional support post-migration through the Rackspace Modern Operations service. Customers will receive 24x7x365 monitoring and incident response, access to on-demand cloud engineers, break-fix support, technical reviews, and more.

"Post-migration support is a frequent request from customers, and we've built that in, so it's one less thing our customers need to map out. This offer encompasses everything an organization needs to successfully support a migration to AWS while minimizing business risks, disruption, and downtime,” said D K Sinha, President of Public Cloud, Rackspace Technology. "The Rackspace partnership with AWS is allowing us to provide this offer with zero-cost options for qualified customers through AWS partner funding.”

RRMO Key Benefits

Simple fixed per Virtual Machine (VM) pricing





The whole migration package: everything needed from start to finish to quickly migrate a set of workloads or applications to AWS





Eliminates up-front ambiguity around costs, duration, and migration velocity





Provides customers the ability to exit a data center quickly





Enterprise-grade prescriptive Landing Zone that leverages AWS Landing Zone Accelerator adhering to the AWS Well-Architected Framework





Enhanced rehosting functionality includes, but is not limited to, modernizing the operating system (OS), OS conversion, etc.





Post-migration application validation





Two-month trial of Rackspace Modern Operations with crucial Day 2 support





Unlocks additional AWS ISV funding





RRMO Phases

Rapid Assess: Complimentary migration assessment with a Solution Architect to capture high-level migration details and scope, review Rackspace services, capabilities, and migration strategies, and determine eligibility for this prescriptive offer or if a more bespoke approach is better suited.

Mobilize: Conduct deep discovery and migration planning workshops and develop the foundation (Landing Zone) that your environment will use and be governed by.

Migrate & Modernize: Execute the migration by rehosting workloads to AWS Elastic Compute Capacity (EC2) instances according to the agreed-upon migration plan. Based on discovery findings, OS modernization is also available to upgrade workloads to newer OS versions, all within one fluid motion. OS modernization done as part of your migration reduces your costs, increases your ROI, and potentially reduces risk if you are operating on legacy OS or SQL versions.

Operate: Day 2 operations tooling to align your environment to best practices. The Operate Phase includes a Well-Architected Framework Review (WAFR) scan once onboarded onto Rackspace Modern Operations as part of an included two-month trial, which the customer may cancel or continue with after the trial ends.

"RiverMeadow Software is excited to be an integral part of the Rackspace Rapid Migration Offering (RRMO),” said Seth Pickett, Vice President of Sales at RiverMeadow Software. "This solution brings best-of-breed AWS partners together to help customers achieve migrations at speed and scale, covering the full workload migration lifecycle from assessment to planning to execution to Day 1 and 2 operations, all delivered seamlessly to the AWS Cloud."

“We are thrilled to be part of Rackspace Rapid Migration Offering (RRMO) alongside Rackspace Technology and RiverMeadow,” said Mitchell Ivanicki, Senior Director of GTM for MontyCloud. “Rackspace and MontyCloud have identified thousands of instances where customers can improve performance, security, and costs. Now with RRMO, we bring automation to help manage, operate, and optimize Day 2 operations on Day 1. Customers will spend more time innovating than operating.”

RRMO is now available in the AWS Marketplace to support customers deploying 100 VMs or more and includes a two-month free trial of Rackspace Modern Operations with simple fixed pricing, an enterprise-grade prescriptive Landing Zone leveraging AWS Landing Zone Accelerator, and industry-leading Day 2 operations tooling via MontyCloud.

