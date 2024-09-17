GTT : Statement of own shares dealings from 12/09/2024 to 13/09/2024

Statement of own shares dealings from 12th September to 13th September, 2024 Issuer’s name Issuer’s identifying code Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares Market (MIC code) GTT SA GTT 12/09/2024 FR0011726835 17,000 125.79 € XPAR GTT SA GTT 13/09/2024 FR0011726835 3,000 128.54 € XPAR TOTAL 20,000 126.20 €

Purpose of the buyback: to honour the obligations linked to share option programs or other plans for allocation of shares to employees or corporate officers of the Company or those of an associated company.

Note: details of day-to-day transactions are attached.

Investor relations contact:

information-financiere@gtt.fr / + 33 1 30 23 20 87

