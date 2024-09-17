GTT : Statement of own shares dealings from 12/09/2024 to 13/09/2024

|Statement of own shares dealings from 12th September to 13th September, 2024
|Issuer’s name
|Issuer’s identifying code
|Date of transaction
|Identifying code of financial instrument
|Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares
|Market (MIC code)
|GTT SA
|GTT
|12/09/2024
|FR0011726835
|17,000
|125.79 €
|XPAR
|GTT SA
|GTT
|13/09/2024
|FR0011726835
|3,000
|128.54 €
|XPAR
|TOTAL
|20,000
|126.20 €
Purpose of the buyback: to honour the obligations linked to share option programs or other plans for allocation of shares to employees or corporate officers of the Company or those of an associated company.
Note: details of day-to-day transactions are attached.
Investor relations contact:
information-financiere@gtt.fr / + 33 1 30 23 20 87
Attachment