GTT : Statement of own shares dealings from 12/09/2024 to 13/09/2024

| Source: GTT GTT

Statement of own shares dealings from 12th September to 13th September, 2024
       
       
Issuer’s nameIssuer’s identifying codeDate of transactionIdentifying code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased sharesMarket (MIC code)
GTT SAGTT12/09/2024FR001172683517,000125.79 €XPAR
GTT SAGTT13/09/2024FR00117268353,000128.54 €XPAR
       
       
       
   TOTAL20,000126.20 € 

Purpose of the buyback: to honour the obligations linked to share option programs or other plans for allocation of shares to employees or corporate officers of the Company or those of an associated company.

Note: details of day-to-day transactions are attached.

Investor relations contact:
information-financiere@gtt.fr / + 33 1 30 23 20 87

Attachment


Attachments

GTT - Detailled Statement of own shares dealings from September 12 to 13, 2024