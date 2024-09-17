BlackLine Ranked Exemplary Leader by Ventana Research in Financial Close Buyers Guide 2024

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackLine (NASDAQ: BL), the future-ready platform for the Office of the CFO, today announced that it was named an Exemplary Vendor and Overall Leader in Financial Close in Ventana Research’s, now an ISG company, 2024 Financial Close Buyer’s Guide. This recognition underscores BlackLine’s commitment to delivering future-ready financial operations that are accurate, efficient, and intelligent.



Ventana's approach to the Buyers' Guide uses the Ventana Value Index methodology, based on extensive market and product research and structured to replicate an RFI process by incorporating criteria to select technology. The research evaluates technology providers on products that address critical elements of enterprise software across ten Product and Customer Experience categories.

Ranking as leaders in seven out of the ten categories, Ventana highlighted the following BlackLine strengths:

Product Experience , particularly for its manageability, administration, privacy, and security.

, particularly for its manageability, administration, privacy, and security. Customer Experience, notably for a total cost of ownership (TCO) and return on investment (ROI) customers experience, due to effective systems and processes for managing and escalating breaches.

“Achieving a leadership position in this analyst evaluation is a testament to our relentless dedication to customer-centric innovation,” said Therese Tucker, Founder and co-CEO at BlackLine. “As the pioneer and leader in this space, we have a deep understanding of the challenges faced by the Office of the CFO. That's why our comprehensive platform ensures transformation success, providing our customers with immediate impact and sustained value over time.”

Robert Kugel, Senior Vice President and Research Director at Ventana Research, part of ISG, said, “As the financial landscape continues to evolve, the need for the Office of the CFO to drive business forward has never been more critical. BlackLine’s proven, collaborative, and achievable approach to digital transformation has positioned the company as a trusted partner for organizations worldwide.”

The full report can be found here.

About BlackLine

BlackLine (Nasdaq: BL), the future-ready platform for the Office of the CFO, drives digital finance transformation by empowering organizations with accurate, efficient, and intelligent financial operations.

BlackLine’s comprehensive platform addresses mission-critical processes, including record-to-report and invoice-to-cash, enabling unified and accurate data, streamlined and optimized processes, and real-time insight through visibility, automation, and AI. BlackLine’s proven, collaborative approach ensures continuous transformation, delivering immediate impact and sustained value. With a proven track record of innovation, industry-leading R&D investment, and world-class security practices, more than 4,400 customers across multiple industries partner with BlackLine to lead their organizations into the future.

For more information, please visit blackline.com.

