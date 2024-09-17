EssilorLuxottica unveils plans

for its new corporate headquarters in Paris

Paris, France (September 17, 2024) – EssilorLuxottica announced today the signing of a long-term pre-letting agreement for its new global headquarters in Paris, expected to open late 2027. Located at Place Valhubert, in the heart of the lively Austerlitz district -Paris 13e-, boasting a tech startup and global digital company scene, the new headquarters will bring together in a single building up to more than 2,000 people, regrouping teams from the Group functions currently spread across different locations in the Grand Paris area.

The new over 20,000 square meters state-of-the-art facility overlooking the Seine will blend the elegance of Haussmannian style with contemporary design and architecture. The building will be a forward-looking window to Paris and the future of a constantly evolving Company, a space for creativity and the exchange of new ideas embracing the new trends of agile work, the digital economy, and a tangible representation of EssilorLuxottica’s trailblazing role in reshaping the industry.

Bringing all the Company’s organizations under the same roof – from design to digital, business development and corporate functions, the new headquarters will be uniquely designed to foster the Company’s culture of innovation and strengthen its long-standing commitment to employee well-being. It will also feature training areas, an auditorium and a showroom dedicated to the Group's iconic brands, innovative solutions and technologies.

Francesco Milleri, Chairman and CEO and Paul du Saillant, Deputy CEO at EssilorLuxottica commented: “We have always said that our success is deeply rooted in our people and this new space meets their engagement: it’s a beautiful space that combines functionality with aesthetics, well-being and attention to the environment. Here our employees will feel inspired, they will be immersed in our fully integrated culture and values, and they will be surrounded by the very innovation that is fueling our industry. Connected to the city and open to stakeholders from our industry and beyond, this beaming place is an invitation to discover the new and evolving EssilorLuxottica”.

The new facility will complement the existing and recently expanded corporate locations in Milan, Italy, reaffirming the Group’s European roots and its global strategy. In line with EssilorLuxottica’s Eyes on the Planet program, the new facility will meet the highest environmental sustainability and well-being standards, with the ambition of achieving HQE, BREEAM, BBCA, and BBC certifications among others.

