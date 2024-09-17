Investor Notice: Robbins LLP Informs Stockholders of the Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Coinbase Global, Inc.

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins LLP informs investors that a shareholder filed a class action on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) securities between April 14, 2021 and July 25, 2024. The Company purports to provide a trusted platform that serves as a compliant gateway to the onchain economy and enables customers to engage in a wide variety of activities, including discovering, trading, staking, storing, spending, earning, and using their crypto assets in both proprietary and third-party product experiences enabled by access to decentralized applications.



The Allegations: Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) Misled Investors Regarding its Engagement with High-Risk Customers

According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants failed to disclose that: (1) in 2020, after investigation, the United Kingdom’s Financial Conduct Authority (“FCA”) had deemed efforts by the Company’s British unit, CB Payments Limited (“CBPL”), to prevent criminals from using its platform, to be inadequate; (2) as a result, the FCA reached an agreement with CBPL, which put requirements in place that were designed to prevent high risk customers from using CBPL’s platform; (3) CBPL then breached that agreement, which resulted in 13,416 high risk individuals receiving services; (4) the foregoing resulted in an undisclosed heightened regulatory risk; and (5) as a result, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

On July 25, 2024, the FCA published a press release entitled “FCA takes first enforcement action against firm enabling cryptoasset trading,” which stated that “CB Payments Limited (CBPL) has been fined £3,503,546 by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) for repeatedly breaching a requirement that prevented the firm from offering services to high-risk customers.” The same day, Reuters published an article entitled "Coinbase UK unit fined for breaching financial crime requirements.”

On this news, the price of Coinbase’s common stock fell by $13.52 per share, or 5.52%, to close at $231.52 on July 25, 2024.

