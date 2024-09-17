Altais Announces Dr. Mauricio Bueno as New Medical Director of Altais Care Network

OAKLAND, CA, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altais, a leading healthcare services company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mauricio Bueno, M.D., to the expanded role of medical director for Altais Care Network (ACN), effective Aug. 1, 2024.

Dr. Bueno, one of the six co-founders of Family Care Specialists (FCS), which is part of the Altais Care Network, has been a pillar of the Southern California healthcare community since 1988. His new role will leverage his extensive experience and deep understanding of the local healthcare landscape to enhance ACN’s capabilities and extend its reach.

In his expanded capacity, Dr. Bueno will report to Altais’ President of Southern California Markets Vincent McVittie, focusing on developing growth strategies and fostering crucial payer and physician partnerships. As a physician executive and the clinical leader of Altais Care Network, he will spearhead efforts to expand the provider network and develop strategic payer partnerships, which are vital for ACN’s growth in the Southern California market.

“Dr. Bueno’s leadership and profound grasp of our market dynamics are pivotal in positioning Altais Care Network as a leading, physician-driven organization,” said Nishant Anand, M.D., CEO of Altais. “His expanded role will undoubtedly contribute to our goals of enhancing healthcare delivery and expanding our reach throughout California.”

Dr. Bueno’s significant contributions to FCS have been instrumental in the practice’s growth, which now encompasses four offices and a renowned family medicine residency program. His patient-centric approach, viewing patients as an extension of his own family, aligns perfectly with Altais’ commitment to high-quality, personalized care.

A graduate of the USC School of Medicine, Dr. Bueno completed his residency at the USC/Intercommunity Hospital in Whittier, Calif. He is board-certified in Family Medicine and serves as a full-time faculty member in the White Memorial Medical Center Family Practice Residency Program. Dr. Bueno also teaches at the USC School of Medicine, further demonstrating his commitment to advancing medical education and practice.

About Altais

Altais is a healthcare services company dedicated to addressing key challenges physicians face in delivering high-quality and sustainably affordable care to their patients. Led by physicians and industry experts, we are devoted champions of value-based care. We offer advisory and consulting services, clinical and operational solutions, and managed services that help reduce administrative burden, streamline workflows, and lower costs. Ultimately, we empower providers to manage healthcare delivery instead of managing a healthcare business.

In addition to operating a leading managed services organization, Altais maintains high-performing physician networks and employed clinics throughout California. Our statewide care delivery network includes more than 3,500 MDs and advanced-practice clinicians who serve more than 500,000 patients. And we’re growing. Organizations within the Altais family of companies include Brown & Toland Physicians, Altais Medical Group Riverside, Altais Medical Group Salinas, and Family Care Specialists Medical Group.

