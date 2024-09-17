Middlesex Water Company CEO Nadine Leslie and CFO Rally Zerhouni to Participate in Janney Virtual Water Utilities Conference

ISELIN, N.J., Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Middlesex Water Company (the “Company” or “Middlesex Water”) has announced that its President and Chief Executive Officer, Nadine Leslie, and Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, Mohammed G. (Rally) Zerhouni, will be participating in the 4th Annual Virtual Water Utilities Conference hosted by Janney Montgomery Scott on Thursday, September 19, 2024 at 1:00 p.m. (ET). Ms. Leslie and Mr. Zerhouni will be providing a Company update. The Conference is a virtual event to be moderated by Michael Gaugler, Janney Senior Analyst and Managing Director, Utility & Infrastructure. The live presentation as well as a replay of the webcast will be available in real time and be posted at https://wsw.com/webcast/jms13/msex/1693846 or on Middlesex Water’s website www.middlesexwater.com under Investors at the News & Events/Presentations Tab. The presentation will be available for 90 days.



About Middlesex Water Company

Established in 1897, Middlesex Water serves as a trusted provider offering life-sustaining high quality water service for residential, commercial, industrial and fire protection purposes. The Company offers a full range of water, wastewater utility and related services. An investor-owned public utility, Middlesex Water is a professional services provider specializing in municipal and industrial contract operations and water and wastewater system technical operations and maintenance. The Company and its subsidiaries form the Middlesex Water family of companies, which collectively serve a population of half a million people in New Jersey and Delaware. Middlesex Water is focused on meeting the needs of our employees, customers, and shareholders. We invest in our people, our infrastructure and the communities we serve to support reliable and resilient utility services, economic growth and quality of life.

