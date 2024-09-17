Verizon Business partners with Monumental Sports & Entertainment to maintain its best-in-class, tech-forward leadership at Capital One Arena

Capital One Arena partners with Verizon Business to add to current service and provide:



NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Verizon Business announced an expanded, integrated partnership with Monumental Sports & Entertainment (MSE) , through Verizon Security Consulting, to maintain MSE’s leadership on cyber resiliency and security optimization across its sports and entertainment enterprise. Verizon Business’ work with MSE extends to the properties it owns and operates, specifically the NHL’s Washington Capitals, the NBA’s Washington Wizards, the WNBA’s Washington Mystics, and the NBA G League’s Capital City Go-Go.

“As an industry leader in integrating pioneering technologies for sports and entertainment, Monumental Sports recognizes the need to proactively invest in cyber resiliency,” said Charlie Myers, CTO, Monumental Sports & Entertainment. “My office works collaboratively across all MSE departments with the collective goal to enhance the fan experience, drive new business opportunities, and optimize technology workflows. This partnership with Verizon Business will allow us to continue our focus on driving digital innovation that brings transformative experiences to the D.C. area.”

Verizon’s Cyber Security Solutions and Professional Services team provides customized risk assessments, breach simulations and compliance reviews to help organizations create a defense that is both cost and threat-effective. Working closely with MSE’s CTO office, Verizon’s Consulting Services team will deliver cyber risk management to help MSE create a more secure IT environment guided by the principles of Zero Trust .

Verizon Business will deliver a variety of solutions and services to MSE to better align the organization with evolving best practices and digital advancement, including Rapid Response Retainer (RRR) services for incident response, Managed Security Information and Event Management (MSIEM) and Cyber Security Incident Response services to improve threat intelligence telemetry, plan more strategically and develop deeper, more timely responses during emergencies.

“Sports powerhouses are increasingly becoming prime targets for cyber threats, making it crucial for them to be proactive with addressing potential network security gaps to mitigate risk,” said Jonathan Nikols, SVP, Global Enterprise Americas, Verizon Business. “From safeguarding sensitive fan data to protecting critical operational systems, building a robust defense is no longer optional—it’s essential to maintaining trust, ensuring continuity, and preserving the integrity of the game. We’re committed to partnering with Monumental Sports every step of the way as they prioritize this strategic initiative.”

The partnership with Monumental Sports & Entertainment demonstrates Verizon Business' focus on cybersecurity solutions and customer collaboration spanning across the globe. Learn more about how Verizon Business is committed to helping enterprise customers close cybersecurity gaps.

About Monumental Sports & Entertainment

Monumental Sports & Entertainment is America’s leading sports and entertainment family. Our people, players, teams and events bring excitement and joy to millions. We invest and innovate to consistently raise the game so we can deliver extraordinary experiences that will inspire and unite our community, our fans and our people. To learn more, please visit monumentalsports.com.

