Rodale Institute Partners With California Farmers to Transition to Regenerative Organic Farming with $1 Million Investment from Holdfast Collective, Patagonia’s Non Profit Shareholder

CAMARILLO, Ca., Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rodale Institute , the global leader in regenerative organic agriculture, has received $1M from Holdfast Collective, Patagonia’s non profit shareholder. The grant will serve as a catalyst in funding the Institute’s work providing technical assistance, business planning services, and equipment stipends to historically underserved farmers and ranchers in Ventura County. The California Department of Food and Agriculture will provide an additional $1.5M to total a $2.5M investment as the organization continues to raise funds for these and other critical projects across the country.

“These grants allow Rodale Institute to work alongside some of the most innovative and community-minded farmers in America today,” said Rodale Institute CEO Jeff Tkach, “We look forward to collaborating with local growers, nonprofits, institutions, and individuals to build a more healthy and just food system.”

The California Organic Center in Camarillo will serve as the hub for demonstrations of regenerative organic practices in Ventura County. Rodale Institute agronomists will be consulting directly with farmers to help with crop selection, marketing coordination, as well as Organic and Regenerative Organic Certifications.

“Rodale Institute is filling a unique void that universities and agricultural extension offices are not currently providing for farmers who seek to transition to organic and Regenerative Organic Certified (ROC) production,” Tkach continued. “Farmers are demanding practical science that improves regenerative organic methods in Ventura County, and Rodale’s campus in Camarillo is a trusted resource. With financial support from the Holdfast Collective and CDFA—coupled with Rodale Institute’s expert guidance and technical assistance—Ventura’s producers will be empowered to successfully adopt organic practices and receive ROC certification.”

Rodale Institute and Patagonia, owned by Holdfast Collective, share similar values to “Protect our home planet.” Patagonia aims to work to reduce its impact, share solutions, and embrace regenerative practices while partnering with grassroots organizations and frontline communities to restore lands, air, and waters to a state of health.

“Rodale Institute is peerless,” said Greg Curtis, Holdfast Collective Executive Director. “They’ve just been around and they understand. They’ve got a reputation and a way of showing up that is important for us, because it’s incredibly important for whatever we’re funding to be effective.”

This investment contributes to Rodale Institute’s mission to accelerate the regenerative organic movement through a unique, holistic approach that spans world-class scientific research, farmer education and training, and technical support for farmers and companies. The project began in June 2024 and will continue until May 2026. To learn more, contact california@rodaleinstitute.org.

ABOUT RODALE INSTITUTE

Rodale Institute is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to growing the regenerative organic agriculture movement through rigorous research, farmer training, and education. The Institute’s groundbreaking science and direct farmer support programs serve as a catalyst for change in farming and food production worldwide. Over its 77-year history, Rodale Institute has proven that organic farming is not only viable but essential to humanity’s survival.

ABOUT HOLDFAST COLLECTIVE

The Holdfast Collective is a 501(c)(4) nonprofit organization that owns 100% of Patagonia’s non-voting stock. The organization is committed to combating the environmental crisis, protecting nature and biodiversity, and supporting thriving communities.

