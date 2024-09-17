Reykjavík Energy | Green Bond Auction September 25th

Reykjavík Energy (Orkuveita Reykjavíkur; Orkuveitan) is holding a bond auction on Wednesday, September 25th, 2024. Bonds in the green bond classes OR280845 GB and OR180255 GB as well as a new green bond class OR031033 GB will be offered for sale.

OR031033 GB bears 8.30% fixed nominal interest and pays equal principal payments every six months with a final maturity date of October 3rd, 2033.

OR0280845 GB bears fixed indexed interest and pays equal payments every six months with a final maturity date of August 28th, 2045. The bond carries 3.70% fixed interest and is redeemable after 13 years. Previously, bonds with a nominal value of ISK 2,050 million have been issued in the class.

OR0180255 GB bears fixed indexed interest and pays equal payments every six months with a final maturity date of February 18th, 2055. Previously, bonds with a nominal value of ISK 35,246 million have been issued in the class.

Fossar Investment Bank hf. oversees the issuance and sale of the bonds as well as their admission to trading on the Nasdaq sustainable bonds market in Iceland.

Bids must be submitted to the email address utbod@fossar.is before UTC 17:00 on Wednesday, September 25th, 2024. Transactions will be settled on Wednesday, October 2nd, 2024.

