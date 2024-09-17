Dogspeak Training and Behavior Launches Program for Rescue Dogs, Giving Them Second Chance at a Happy Family Life

Newark, NJ, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dogspeak, LLC, a New Jersey-based dog training and behavior education provider, has launched a program catering to rescue dogs of all breeds, sizes, and ages, taking into consideration their special needs. This gives the rescue dogs a better chance of integrating into their new families by helping instill good canine habits and unlearn any negative behaviors. The program also educates owners about the various things they need to consider when taking care of a rescue dog.

Dogspeak, LLC

Data from the ASPCA shows that around 3.1 million dogs are brought to animal shelters in the US each year, with only around 2 million being adopted out. This means that the shelter population continues to increase and, due to lack of space and resources, around 920,000 shelter animals (390,000 dogs and 530,000 cats) are tragically euthanized. Many rescue dogs can be fearful or reactive, posing a challenge for their adoptive owners. This reality may also turn off potential adopters from getting a rescue dog, denying animals a second chance.

According to Dogspeak Founder Faryn Weller, she came up with a rescue-focused program to encourage people to adopt rescue dogs, ensuring they have the support they need. It can help owners resolve any issues with the rescues under their care, ensuring a harmonious relationship between canine and human. The rescue dog program is available at a lower rate than for non-rescues, demonstrating Dogspeak’s commitment to responsible pet ownership.

Faryn has around 20 years experience working with dogs and has received her Certification from the Academy of Canine Education. Prior to being certified, she volunteered at various animal welfare organizations, and she wanted to do more for animals by helping both dogs and their owners benefit emotionally. At Dogspeak, Faryn does not conduct group classes. Rather, she works one-on-one with clients and their dogs to ensure that their needs are adequately met. She conducts lessons, both in-person and virtual, with the dog in their usual home environment. This ensures that the dog is at ease and not dealing with unfamiliar surroundings, which can impact their learning and emotional health. This is especially important for rescue dogs who are still healing from negative past experiences. Faryn’s role is not solely around behavior modification but instilling positive education that will change the day-to-day life of both the dog and the owner.

Faryn Weller







“Unlike other businesses, I do not want repeat clients, because that means the training isn’t successful,” Faryn says. “Dog training involves a lot of black and white – the dog needs to clearly know which behaviors are acceptable and which aren’t. If there's any gray area, it causes a lot of stress for the dog, often causing problematic situations. Everybody in the household needs to be on the same page when it comes to communicating with the dog. Consistency and positivity are key to a happy life. After all, if the dog is not stressed, you're also not stressed, and the dog is more likely to live a happier, healthier, and longer life.”

Aside from basic obedience sessions, Faryn conducts behavioral modification and can help solve challenges such as separation anxiety, resource guarding, begging, biting/aggression, and jealousy. She has extensive experience working with aggressive, stubborn, hyperactive, and fearful dogs, as well as with homes with multiple dogs. Her training methods use positive reinforcement, which reduces fear and aggression in animals and strengthens the bond between dog and owner. By being more selective with the clients she works with, she is also able to provide a higher level of service for their specific needs.

“I have two rescue dogs of my own, and I've had rescues for most of my life,” Faryn says. “It’s incredibly rewarding to see such huge changes in rescue dogs once they’ve been brought into a loving family and provided with proper training and socialization. Both dog and owner are happier, more relaxed, and form a stronger bond. All dogs deserve a second chance, and I hope my rescue dog training program helps give them just that.”

Media contact:

Name: Faryn Weller

Email: info@dogspeak.net



