NaturalShrimp, Inc. Continues Production Despite Setbacks

DALLAS, TX, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NaturalShrimp, Inc. (OTCQB: SHMP) (the “Company” or “NSI”), a Biotechnology Aquaculture Company that has developed and patented the first seafood-focused commercially operational RAS (Recirculating Aquaculture System), today announced that, despite recent litigation, it has entered into discussions with Streeterville Capital, LLC (“Streeterville”) to resolve current issues, including the litigation, and to continue growing and expanding the production of the Company’s sushi grade shrimp.



Notwithstanding the litigation in Utah, the principals of both the Company and Streeterville seek a resolution that works for both companies. In this respect, prior to the filing of the lawsuit, representatives of Streeterville toured the Company’s Webster City Facilities in Iowa and were impressed enough by the technology and the work of the Company’s employees that Streeterville agreed to and did enter into a Line of Credit Agreement totaling up to $500,000. Since the initial funding under the Line of Credit, Streeterville has continued to advance funds to NaturalShrimp to cover operational costs.

Rather than shutting down its operations in response to the litigation or seeking protection under U.S. Bankruptcy Laws, Gerald Easterling stated that a better alternative is to continue seeking an amenable solution with Streeterville. Over the long term, the Company seeks to increase its production, grow its shrimp and expand its operations and ultimately uplist to a national exchange.

About Natural Shrimp

Natural Shrimp, Incorporated is a publicly traded aquaculture Company, headquartered in Dallas, with production facilities located near San Antonio, Texas, and Webster City, Iowa. The Company has developed the first commercially viable system for growing shrimp in enclosed salt-water systems using patented technology to produce fresh, naturally grown shrimp, without the use of antibiotics or toxic chemicals. Natural Shrimp systems can be located anywhere in the world to produce gourmet-grade Pacific white shrimp. For more information visit www.naturalshrimp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

